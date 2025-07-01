'YouTube Oscars' for Women Creators: The Helen Keller Award Announces 2025 Winners

Trace Face-It giving her acceptance speech during the Helen Keller Award virtual ceremony. Sophia Angelica performing live during the Helen Keller Award virtual ceremony with hosts and attendees on screen. Hosts announcing Kala Riggins as the Podcast Interviews category winner during the Helen Keller Award virtual ceremony.

Honoring powerful women creators in this year’s ‘YouTube Oscars’ – the Helen Keller Award reveals its inspiring 2025 winners.

Being recognized for my work means so much, especially for every survivor who wants to be seen, heard, and know their voice matters. This award reminded me of that.” — Trace Face-It

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creators from around the world gathered virtually last week for the Helen Keller Award - an event many are calling the “YouTube Oscars” for women creators.Hosted online, the ceremony honored creators across categories like Lifestyle Design, Personal Growth, Emotional Wellness, and more. Unlike typical awards focused only on views or followers, this event recognized creators for their ideas, stories, and the impact they bring to their audiences.Winners by Category:Lifestyle Design: Austen Tosone - https://www.youtube.com/@austentosone Creator Economy: Erika Vieira - https://www.youtube.com/@YourYouTubeCoach Creator Entrepreneurship: Soundarya Balasubramani - https://www.youtube.com/@thecuriousmaverick Everyday Tech: Jelena Ostrovska - https://www.youtube.com/@JOstrovska Personal Finance: Lillian Zhang - https://www.youtube.com/@lillianzhang Personal Growth: Trace Face-It - https://www.youtube.com/@tracefaceit Emotional Wellness: Tarra Lu - https://www.youtube.com/@tarralu Podcast Interviews: Kala Riggins - https://www.youtube.com/@kalariggins Real Lives, Real Stories: Chasing (Tracy) - https://www.youtube.com/@chasingtruecrime Many winners shared how meaningful it felt to be recognized. Trace Face-It, winner in Personal Growth, said:“I created my work with a deep desire to help people feel seen and supported. Being recognized for it means so much, especially for every survivor who wants to be heard.”The night also featured a keynote by Jenna Banks, best-selling author of I Love Me More, and a special live performance by Sophia Angelica.The full ceremony replay is available on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/live/-sthFDTZh4s The Helen Keller Award team shared that next editions are already cooking, with plans to expand and keep honoring creators who often go unnoticed by algorithms. This year’s winners were selected from over 120,000 videos reviewed using an original method combining AI discovery and human curation. Brands and supporters looking to connect with authentic creators and meaningful stories are invited to reach out, as sponsor spots for upcoming editions are limited.Learn MoreVisit https://thehelenkelleraward.com to learn more about the award and upcoming events.Media Contact:Richard LowenthalThe Helen Keller Awardrichard@helenkaward.com

The Helen Keller Award Live Ceremony

