'YouTube Oscars' for Women Creators: The Helen Keller Award Announces 2025 Winners

Trace Face-It accepting her Personal Growth award during the Helen Keller Award virtual ceremony for women YouTubers.

Trace Face-It giving her acceptance speech during the Helen Keller Award virtual ceremony.

Singer Sophia Angelica performing during the Helen Keller Award virtual event with hosts and creators visible.

Sophia Angelica performing live during the Helen Keller Award virtual ceremony with hosts and attendees on screen.

Kala Riggins announced as winner of the Podcast Interviews category at the Helen Keller Award virtual ceremony, with hosts visible on screen.

Hosts announcing Kala Riggins as the Podcast Interviews category winner during the Helen Keller Award virtual ceremony.

Honoring powerful women creators in this year’s ‘YouTube Oscars’ – the Helen Keller Award reveals its inspiring 2025 winners.

Being recognized for my work means so much, especially for every survivor who wants to be seen, heard, and know their voice matters. This award reminded me of that.”
— Trace Face-It
ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creators from around the world gathered virtually last week for the Helen Keller Award - an event many are calling the “YouTube Oscars” for women creators.

Hosted online, the ceremony honored creators across categories like Lifestyle Design, Personal Growth, Emotional Wellness, and more. Unlike typical awards focused only on views or followers, this event recognized creators for their ideas, stories, and the impact they bring to their audiences.

Winners by Category:
Lifestyle Design: Austen Tosone - https://www.youtube.com/@austentosone
Creator Economy: Erika Vieira - https://www.youtube.com/@YourYouTubeCoach.
Creator Entrepreneurship: Soundarya Balasubramani - https://www.youtube.com/@thecuriousmaverick
Everyday Tech: Jelena Ostrovska - https://www.youtube.com/@JOstrovska
Personal Finance: Lillian Zhang - https://www.youtube.com/@lillianzhang
Personal Growth: Trace Face-It - https://www.youtube.com/@tracefaceit
Emotional Wellness: Tarra Lu - https://www.youtube.com/@tarralu
Podcast Interviews: Kala Riggins - https://www.youtube.com/@kalariggins
Real Lives, Real Stories: Chasing (Tracy) - https://www.youtube.com/@chasingtruecrime

Many winners shared how meaningful it felt to be recognized. Trace Face-It, winner in Personal Growth, said:
“I created my work with a deep desire to help people feel seen and supported. Being recognized for it means so much, especially for every survivor who wants to be heard.”

The night also featured a keynote by Jenna Banks, best-selling author of I Love Me More, and a special live performance by Sophia Angelica.

The full ceremony replay is available on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/live/-sthFDTZh4s

The Helen Keller Award team shared that next editions are already cooking, with plans to expand and keep honoring creators who often go unnoticed by algorithms. This year’s winners were selected from over 120,000 videos reviewed using an original method combining AI discovery and human curation. Brands and supporters looking to connect with authentic creators and meaningful stories are invited to reach out, as sponsor spots for upcoming editions are limited.

Learn More
Visit https://thehelenkelleraward.com to learn more about the award and upcoming events.

Media Contact:
Richard Lowenthal
The Helen Keller Award
richard@helenkaward.com

Richard Lowenthal
Febracorp Education LLC
richard@helenkaward.com
The Helen Keller Award Live Ceremony

