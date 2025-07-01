1,2-Hexanediol Market Grows with Rising Demand from Cosmetics, Pharma & Industrial Applications | DataM Intelligence

1,2-Hexanediol Market

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1,2-Hexanediol is a multifunctional diol widely used as a solvent, emollient, humectant, and preservative in diverse applications ranging from cosmetics and personal care to industrial lubricants and pharmaceuticals. Its excellent solubility profile, low toxicity, and antimicrobial properties make it a preferred choice for formulators seeking performance and safety.In 2023, the global 1,2-Hexanediol market was valued at US$ 102.5 million and is expected to reach US$ 157.3 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2031. Growth is underpinned by rising demand for high‑performance preservatives in natural and organic cosmetics, stricter regulations on traditional paraben-based systems, and expanding industrial applications that leverage its compatibility with a wide range of chemistries.Download latest sample pdf : https://datamintelligence.com/download-sample/1-2-hexanediol-market Market Drivers are :Surge in cosmetics and personal care formulations: Consumers increasingly demand clean‑label, preservative‑effective products, driving formulators to adopt 1,2-Hexanediol.Stricter regulations on parabens and formaldehyde releasers in North America and Europe are driving demand for alternative preservatives with strong antimicrobial performance.Growth in pharmaceutical excipients: Its low irritation profile and solvent properties support emerging drug delivery systems and topical formulations.Expansion of industrial lubricant and metalworking fluids: 1,2-Hexanediol enhances corrosion protection and fluid stability, meeting rising performance standards.Growing demand in household and institutional cleaners is driven by antimicrobial benefits that enhance the shelf life of eco-friendly disinfectants and surface cleaners.Technological advancements in biotechnology: Novel bio‑based production routes using fermentation are improving sustainability credentials and cost structures.Growth of e‑commerce and personalized beauty: Small‑batch, custom formulations leverage versatile solvents like 1,2-Hexanediol for rapid product development.Key Players are :Major companies shaping the 1,2-Hexanediol market include:BASF SESolvayCelanese CorporationEastman Chemical CompanyHefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.CHUNGDO FINE CHEMICAL CO., LTD.Sabinsa CorporationKowa EuropeKnowdeSaiper Chemicals Pvt LtdThese players compete through innovation in manufacturing processes, expansion of production capacity, and partnerships with downstream formulators to develop tailored solutions.Market SegmentationBy GradeCosmetic/Pharmaceutical Grade: High-purity diol used in skincare, makeup, and drug formulations.Industrial Grade: Technical-grade 1,2-Hexanediol for lubricants, cleaners, and corrosion inhibitors.By ApplicationCosmetics & Personal Care: Emollients, humectants, preservatives in creams, serums, and cleansers.Pharmaceuticals: Solvents and stabilizers in topical and inhalation products.Industrial Lubricants & Metalworking Fluids: Additives for anti‑wear and anti‑corrosion performance.Household & Institutional Cleaners: Preservatives and solubilizers in eco‑friendly disinfectants.Agrochemicals: Carriers and stabilizers in pesticide formulations.Others: Textile processing, adhesives, and sealants.By RegionNorth America: Largest share, driven by strong cosmetics and pharma sectors.Europe: Rapid adoption due to stringent cosmetic regulations and green chemistry initiatives.Asia‑Pacific: Fastest growth, with expanding personal care markets in China, India, and Southeast Asia.Latin America: Emerging demand tied to growing beauty and industrial sectors.Middle East & Africa: Niche growth in premium cosmetics and specialty industrial uses.Latest News – USAIn mid-2024, Eastman Chemical Company announced the commissioning of a new continuous-flow reactor at its Tennessee facility, doubling U.S. capacity for 1,2-Hexanediol and reducing energy consumption by 15%. Simultaneously, Celanese Corporation launched a collaborative innovation program with leading personal care brands in California to develop next‑generation preservative blends based on 1,2-Hexanediol for natural and vegan formulations.Latest News – JapanIn early 2024, Solvay partnered with a major Japanese cosmetics firm to trial bio‑sourced 1,2-Hexanediol produced via enzymatic fermentation, aiming to achieve zero‑carbon footprints in premium skincare products. Kowa Europe’s Tokyo subsidiary also reported successful pilot runs of high‑purity diol grades at its Shiga plant, intended for use in advanced pharmaceutical inhalers and high‑end haircare lines.Key Developments are :BASF SE has expanded its German production network with a new downstream distillation column, boosting the purity of cosmetic-grade 1,2-Hexanediol to 99.9%.Hefei TNJ Chemical introduced a new membrane‑based purification technology that cuts water usage by 30% in its China-based diol plant.Sabinsa Corporation received NSF/ANSI 305 certification for its organic 1,2-Hexanediol, expanding its potential use in certified natural cosmetic products.CHUNGDO FINE CHEMICAL unveiled a pilot project for integrated carbon capture in its South Korean facility, aiming to reduce CO₂ emissions per ton of diol by 25%.Knowde launched an online formulation platform, enabling brand owners to source and test technical data sheets for multiple grades of 1,2-Hexanediol in real time.These milestones highlight the industry’s focus on sustainability, advanced purification, and digital tools to accelerate product innovation.Conclusion :With rising demand for safer, multifunctional ingredients, the 1,2-Hexanediol market is set to grow at a 5.5% CAGR through 2031.Its unique combination of solvent power, antimicrobial efficacy, and low toxicity underpins a wide spectrum of applications from green cosmetics to high-performance lubricants. 