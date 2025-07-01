Mineral Sunscreen Market Forecast To 2034 – For Business Leaders, Analysts, And Strategic Teams

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Global Mineral Sunscreen Market Expected To Grow?

The mineral sunscreen market size has seen a vigorous growth in recent years, expanding from $2.89 billion in 2024 to a projected $3.08 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.5%. What factors are contributing to this marked growth within the historical period? The propulsion is attributed to the rising incidence of skin cancer, a growing demand for natural and organic personal care products, an increased concern about the chemical ingredients in sunscreens, an increasing tendency towards eco-friendly products among millennials, and a rising consumer preference for reef-safe sunscreens.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate Of The Mineral Sunscreen Market?

As we glance into the future, the mineral sunscreen market shows no signs of slowing. The market size is expected to escalate to $3.91 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.2%. What is the driving force behind this strong growth in the forecast period? This growth can be traced back to a developing awareness of blue light and infrared protection needs, increasing e-commerce sales of dermatology-endorsed products, a growing consumer inclination towards clean label products, an increasing demand for vegan and cruelty-free sunscreen options, and an uptick in demand in emerging markets for premium sun care. Key trends in the forecast period include the development of water-resistant formulas, the integration into dermatologist prescriptions, innovation towards non-greasy finishes, the creation of multi-functional sunscreens, and the development of skin-tone inclusive products.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Mineral Sunscreen Market?

A major avenue of growth comes from the rising incidence of skin cancer. Skin cancer involves the uncontrolled growth of abnormal skin cells, often instigated by damage from ultraviolet radiation from the sun or tanning beds. This increasing incidence is mainly due to excessive sun exposure, which results in harmful ultraviolet UV radiation damaging the DNA in skin cells. Mineral sunscreen bolsters skin protection by providing broad-spectrum defense against damaging UV rays, marking it as vital for daily sun safety. It helps in reducing the risk of skin damage and skin cancer, promoting healthier skin and long-term wellness. This is evidenced by the fact that in 2023, according to Cancer Australia, approximately 8,257 new cases of melanoma of the skin were diagnosed, accounting for 2.6% of all cancer-related deaths.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Mineral Sunscreen Market Share?

Key names include L’Oréal S.A., The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Company, dōTERRA International LLC, Crown Laboratories Inc., ISDIN S.A., Sun Bum LLC., Goddess Garden LLC, EltaMD Inc., Australian Gold LLC, W. S. Badger Company, Supergoop LLC, Drunk Elephant LLC, Raw Elements USA LLC, CP Skin Health Group Inc., Babo Botanicals Inc, Coola LLC, Ruby’s Organics Private Limited, The Beauty Corner, Think Operations LLC.

What Is The Current Trend Among These Major Players In The Mineral Sunscreen Market?

They are centered around developing creative formulations, like lightweight, broad-spectrum products in the mineral sunscreen market, in an effort to bolster protection and consumer comfort. These products feel light and non-greasy on the skin while offering defense against both UVA and UVB rays.

What Are The Key Segments In The Mineral Sunscreen Market?

When it comes to mineral sunscreen market segmentation, here is how it breaks down:

1 By Product Type: Lotion, Cream, Spray, Stick, Powder

2 By Skin Type: Dry, Oily, Sensitive

3 By Sun Protection Factor SPF: Up To 29 Sun Protection Factor SPF, 30 To 49 Sun Protection Factor SPF, 50 To 69 Sun Protection Factor SPF, 70 And More Sun Protection Factor SPF

4 By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Or E-commerce, Other Distribution Channels

5 By End User: Adults, Children, Babies

Subsegments include:

1 By Lotion: Face Lotion, Body Lotion, Tinted Lotion, Baby Lotion

2 By Cream: Daily Wear Cream, Anti-Aging Cream, Moisturizing Cream, Sensitive Skin Cream

3 By Spray: Continuous Spray, Pump Spray, Sport Spray, Kids Spray

4 By Stick: Face Stick, Lip Balm Stick, Travel Stick, Sport Stick

5 By Powder: Loose Powder Sunscreen, Pressed Powder Sunscreen, Tinted Powder, Touch-Up Powder

What Are The Leading Region In The Mineral Sunscreen Market?

Geographically speaking, North America was the largest region in the mineral sunscreen market in 2024, and Asia-Pacific is projected to be the quickest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the mineral sunscreen market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

