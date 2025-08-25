Houzeo Launches ‘Collections’ in Florida for Smarter Home Shortlisting

This new enhancement is an addition to Houzeo’s Favorites feature, allowing buyers to create custom lists of their shortlisted homes.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America's best home buying app, has launched Collections—a recent upgrade in its popular Favorites feature. It is designed to help buyers organize and manage their shortlisted properties more efficiently.In competitive real estate markets, buyers need more control. The Collections feature lets them streamline their home search by creating personalized lists. Buyers can instantly pull up these lists for faster decision-making. They can group properties by neighborhood, property type, investment goals, or any other personal preference.For example, a buyer exploring houses for sale in Florida can create a collection titled “Florida Homes” or “Beach Condos.” Collections can be renamed, updated, or deleted at any time, providing users with complete flexibility. Similarly, another buyer browsing homes for sale in Orlando can make groups and name them “Disney Condos” or “Orlando Living.”Buyer activity is surging across Florida, especially in the Orlando housing market , where competition is high. That’s where Collections helps—buyers can now organize their favorites into personalized lists, compare options faster, and stay ahead in hot markets.Houzeo already simplifies home shopping with photos, filters, and detailed listings. With Collections, shortlisting is smarter—buyers can view homes, save them, and act quickly, all from their phones.Download America's Real Estate Super App, Houzeo, on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for free.

