Incretin-Based Drugs Market Forecast To 2034 – For Business Leaders, Analysts, And Strategic Teams

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Incretin-Based Drugs Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Save 30% On All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Informed On Tariff Changes, Macroeconomic Trends, And More. How Big Is The Global Incretin-Based Drugs Market Expected To Grow?” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Save 30% On All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Informed On Tariff Changes, Macroeconomic Trends, And More.

How Big Is The Global Incretin-Based Drugs Market Expected To Grow?

The global market for incretin-based drugs has experienced robust growth in recent years and is set to continue its upward trend. The market, worth $25.89 billion in 2024, is projected to grow to $27.83 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.5%. Factors propelling the market include the rising global prevalence of type 2 diabetes, the introduction of GLP-1 receptor agonists like exenatide and liraglutide, significant research and development investments, favorable regulatory approvals for DPP-4 and GLP-1 drugs, a shift from insulin and sulfonylureas to newer drug classes, and the availability of once-weekly injectable formulations.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate Of The Incretin-Based Drugs Market?

Projected to continue its impressive growth, the incretin-based drugs market size will further expand to $36.7 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.2%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the growing adoption of fixed-dose combination therapies, an increase in emphasis on weight management and obesity-linked diabetes, development in personalized medicine and companion diagnostics, escalating demand for minimally invasive drug delivery technologies, and a rapidly ages population with a higher comorbidity burden. In the forecast period, major trends include the integration of incretin drugs in obesity management programs, the rise of dual and triple agonists enhancing metabolic outcomes, digital health integration with incretin therapies for personalized monitoring, the dominance of combination therapy over monotherapy for advanced diabetes control, and a focus on long-acting weekly injections reducing the dosing burden.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=24570&type=smp

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Incretin-Based Drugs Market?

A key driver of the incretin-based drugs market is the rising prevalence of type 2 diabetes mellitus, a chronic metabolic disorder characterized by insulin resistance and impaired insulin secretion, leading to elevated blood glucose levels. Poor diet and inactivity trigger insulin resistance, making the body less able to regulate blood sugar levels. Incretin-based drugs boost insulin release after eating and reduce glucagon production, significantly lowering blood sugar levels. They also delay stomach emptening and suppress appetite, aiding glucose control and weight loss. For example, the National Health Service, a UK government department, stated in 2023, approximately 549,000 more people in England were at risk of developing type 2 diabetes. This increased the total number with pre-diabetes to over 3.6 million, a nearly 20% increase from 2022. Consequently, the rising prevalence of type 2 diabetes mellitus is catalyzing the growth of the incretin-based drugs market.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/incretin-based-drugs-global-market-report

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Incretin-Based Drugs Market Share?

Major companies operating in the incretin-based drugs market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Roche Holding AG, AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca PLC, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Amgen Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Viatris, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Astellas Pharma Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Lupin Limited, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Of The Incretin-Based Drugs Market?

A new trend in the industry has seen major companies operating in the incretin-based drugs market focusing on the development of generic versions of drugs, aiming to provide more effective and patient-friendly treatment options for type 2 diabetes. In December 2024, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, a UK-based pharmaceutical company, launched the first generic version of Victoza liraglutide injection, 6 mg/mL, in the United States. The drug received FDA approval and is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults and pediatric patients aged ten years and older with type 2 diabetes.

How Is The Global Incretin-Based Drugs Market Segmented?

The market for incretin-based drugs is segmented by type, route of administration, distribution channel, and application. Types include Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 Receptor GLP-1 Agonists and Dipeptidyl Peptidase-4 DPP-4 Inhibitors. The segments by GLP-1 Agonists and DPP-4 Inhibitors further subdivide into specific drugs like exenatide, liraglutide, dulaglutide, semaglutide, lixisenatide, albiglutide, sitagliptin, saxagliptin, linagliptin, alogliptin, and vildagliptin. The drugs are administered either orally or through injection and are distributed through hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Applications of these drugs cover type 2 diabetes, obesity, and other special cases.

In terms of regions, North America had the largest share of the incretin-based drugs market in 2024, but Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years. Other regions covered in this report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

What Are The Leading Region In The Incretin-Based Drugs Market?

With certain major industry players innovating and making considerable advancements, the incretin-based drugs market is in a dynamic phase, and experts predict further significant growth. Considering this potential, it's crucial to stay informed about emerging trends and changes that could impact future market behaviors.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceutical-drug-delivery-global-market-report

Isotretinoin Drugs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/isotretinoin-drugs-global-market-report

Drug Formulation Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drug-formulation-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.