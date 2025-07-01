Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market 2025 – Strategic Insights for Companies Seeking Expansion & Competitive Advantage

Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy Global Market Report 2025

Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy Global Market Report 2025

How Big Is The Global Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Expected To Grow?

The lung cancer liquid biopsy market size has grown rapidly in recent years, expanding from $0.95 billion in 2024 to an estimated $1.12 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.0%. Several factors have encouraged this significant progress in the historic period— these include the growing prevalence of smoking and pollution-related lung disorders, the rising applications of liquid biopsies as part of treatment monitoring, substantial investments in oncology research and development, increasing demand for rapid and cost-effective diagnostics, and the rising number of clinical trials conducted.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate Of The Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market?

Predictions for the upcoming years indicate that the growth in the lung cancer liquid biopsy market size will continue its rapid ascent. It is expected to more than double in size by 2029, reaching $2.08 billion with a CAGR of 16.8%. What will drive this growth? Increasing incidence of lung cancer, rising demand for non-invasive diagnostic techniques, a growing interest in personalized medicine, greater awareness about early cancer detection, and a rising geriatric population susceptible to cancer. These are the key factors expected to drive the market during the forecast period. The forecast period is also predicted to witness several major trends, such as advancements in circulating tumor DNA ctDNA analysis technologies, technological developments in exosome-based liquid biopsy, advancements in microfluidics for isolating circulating tumor cells, integration of AI and machine learning for biomarker interpretation, and technological innovations enabling multiplex biomarker analysis.

What Is Pushing The Growth Of The Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Forward?

The answer lies, unfortunately, in the increasing incidence of lung cancer. Lung cancer — characterized by the uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells in the lungs — is often caused by smoking and environmental exposures. It's on the rise, mostly due to continued tobacco use, with smoking exposing the lungs to carcinogens that trigger abnormal cell growth. Here's where liquid biopsy comes in. Lung cancer liquid biopsy helps by detecting cancer-related genetic mutations and tumor DNA from a blood sample, thereby enabling early diagnosis, treatment selection, and tracking of disease progression or response to therapy. An example? In 2023, according to the American Cancer Society cancer.org, as of January 1, 2022, 654,620 people in the U.S. had a history of lung cancer, with many living with metastatic disease. About 80% were aged 65+, and 55% were diagnosed within the past five years due to low survival rates. Therefore, the increasing incidence of lung cancer is driving the growth of the lung cancer liquid biopsy market.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Share?

Major players in the lung cancer liquid biopsy market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Biocept Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Illumina Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Exact Sciences Corp, Natera Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc., Guardant Health Inc., MDxHealth SA, Exosome Diagnostics Inc., Menarini Silicon Biosystems S.p.A., Inivata Ltd, Lucence Diagnostics Pte Ltd, LungLife AI Inc., Biodesix Inc., Oncocyte Corporation. These industry leaders are central to the present and future developments of this market.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market?

To maintain their competitive advantage, companies operating in the lung cancer liquid biopsy market are focusing on technological advancements, such as blood-based lung cancer screening tests. These tests enhance early detection capabilities, improve diagnostic accuracy, and allow for non-invasive tracking of tumor progression and treatment response. An example of this innovation came in October 2023 when DELFI Diagnostics Inc., a US-based biotechnology company, launched a 'FirstLook Lung', a blood-based liquid biopsy test designed to support early lung cancer detection. This test employs fragmentomics to detect early lung cancer with high sensitivity and a 99.8% negative predictive value, offering a convenient first step for at-risk individuals in increasing screening rates and directing imaging resources where needed.

How Is The Global Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Segmented?

As for market segmentation, the lung cancer liquid biopsy market report splits the sector based on product, technology, biomarker, clinical application, and end-user. The subdivisions cover instruments, consumables kits and reagents, and software and services for products; multi gene-parallel analysis NGS, single gene analysis PCR microarrays for technology; cell-free deoxyribonucleic acid, circulating tumor deoxyribonucleic acid, extracellular vesicles, circulating tumor cells, and other biomarkers for biomarkers; therapy selection, treatment monitoring, early cancer screening, recurrence monitoring, and other applications for clinical applications; and diagnostics and imaging centers, hospitals, academics, and research centers, and other end users for end users.

What Are The Leading Region In The Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market?

Geographically, North America was the largest player in the lung cancer liquid biopsy market in 2024. However, the fastest-growing region in the forecast period is expected to be Asia-Pacific. The coverage of the report on the lung cancer liquid biopsy market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights with over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies.

