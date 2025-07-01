Anywhere Pickleball LLC and Ukrainian Pickleball Federation Forge Historic Alliance to Advance Pickleball Across Ukraine

Ukrainian players—including adaptive athletes—take the court in a local pickleball session. Moments like these inspired the new partnership between Anywhere Pickleball and UPF. Players in Rivne, Ukraine, pose with Anywhere Pickleball paddles—one of the first communities to receive donated gear as part of the U.S.–Ukraine pickleball partnership. Members of the Ukrainian Pickleball Federation gather after a tournament showcasing adaptive and inclusive play—demonstrating the spirit behind the new U.S.–Ukraine partnership.

Partnership sparks an international movement connecting U.S. and Ukrainian players to grow pickleball and inspire resilience through play in Ukraine.

This partnership with Anywhere Pickleball marks an important first step in bringing lasting growth, unity, and healing through pickleball to communities across Ukraine.” — Volodymyr Svirskyi, President, Ukrainian Pickleball Federation

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kyiv, Ukraine & San Diego, CA, USA — July 1, 2025The Ukrainian Pickleball Federation (UPF) and California–based Anywhere Pickleball LLC have launched a first-of-its-kind partnership to bring the sport of pickleball to more communities across Ukraine. This marks the first official alliance between a U.S. pickleball brand and a national federation in Eastern Europe.The partnership, formalized last month through a Partnership & Support Agreement, positions Anywhere Pickleball as the first American company to directly support UPF’s mission of nationwide growth and accessibility for the sport.“Pickleball is more than a game—it’s a catalyst for community, resilience, and hope,” said Volodymyr Svirskyi, President of the Ukrainian Pickleball Federation. Anna Glotova, UPF’s Director of Strategic Partnership, added, “At a time when unity and well-being are vital, pickleball offers Ukrainians a chance to reconnect, heal, and rediscover joy through play.”Immediate Impact: Equipment and OpportunityThe partnership’s first phase has already delivered paddles, nets, and portable court tools to Ukrainian cities including Kyiv, Lviv, Odessa, and Rivne. These resources are fueling local play sessions, youth initiatives, and adaptive sports programs—bringing the joy of pickleball to communities deeply affected by conflict.Looking Ahead: “Pickleball Anywhere—Next Stop Ukraine”The next stage will launch “ Pickleball Anywhere: Next Stop Ukraine ”—a dynamic campaign linking U.S. and Ukrainian players through paddle donations, shared stories, and purpose-driven play. Full campaign details will be announced soon.“We are honored to stand with the Ukrainian Pickleball Federation at this pivotal moment,” said Angus Wong, CEO of Anywhere Pickleball LLC. “Pickleball enthusiasts worldwide are united by compassion and community spirit. Through this partnership, we invite the U.S. pickleball family to help shape the sport’s future in Ukraine and build lasting bridges of friendship.”About the Ukrainian Pickleball Federation (UPF)UPF is Ukraine’s national governing body for pickleball and the 60th member of the Global Pickleball Federation, dedicated to fostering the sport’s growth, accessibility, and positive impact nationwide.About Anywhere Pickleball LLCBased in San Diego, California, Anywhere Pickleball LLC is a pioneer in innovative pickleball equipment and community development, committed to making pickleball accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Pickleball in Ukraine: Resilience, Inclusion, and the Power of Play

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.