NANOSTONE WATER AND SOLECTA MERGE TO FORM ACURIANT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- True North Venture Partners proudly announces the merger of its portfolio companies Nanostone Water and Solecta into Acuriant Technologies, Inc. , forming a leading advanced membrane solutions company engineered to solve the toughest separation and filtration challenges in dairy, food-and-beverage, life sciences, and municipal and industrial water worldwide.Acuriant integrates Solecta’s precision tuned polymeric MF/UF/NF/RO membranes with Nanostone’s robust ceramic platform, each solution strengthened by the company’s application-centric process-engineering expertise. The merger creates one of the industry’s broadest advanced membrane portfolios, giving customers a single point of accountability for all water filtration and process separation requirements, maximizing value and eliminating vendor complexity. This holistic approach delivers step-change gains in yield, capacity, robustness, and efficiency, along with measurable sustainability benefits, particularly where conventional technologies underperform and mitigation options are cost-prohibitive.Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Acuriant employs more than 250 people across 10 countries and operates manufacturing centers in Oceanside, California, and Halberstadt, Germany. Working alongside a global network of expert partners, the company now offers five distinct membrane technology platforms engineered for some of the most essential and high-value verticals.Jürgen von Hollen, currently CEO of Nanostone Water, will become Chief Executive Officer of Acuriant Technologies, Inc. He said, “At Acuriant, we deliver performance-driven solutions for the world’s most critical separation and filtration challenges. With more than 400 installations worldwide and a relentless customer focus, we will scale our impact globally, safeguarding water supplies, maximizing nutrient yields, and purifying life-sciences streams. Our mandate is simple: create measurable economic returns and meaningful environmental gains for every client and partner we serve.”Mike Ahearn, Co-Founder & Partner at True North Venture Partners, added, “Bringing Solecta and Nanostone Water together instantly multiplies the value we can create for customers in water, dairy, food & beverage, and life-sciences markets. True North is backing Acuriant with the capital and expertise to expand rapidly. Coupled with Jürgen’s record of scaling businesses worldwide, Acuriant is uniquely positioned to accelerate innovation, set new benchmarks for performance and profitability, and lead adoption across the global separations landscape.”About True North Venture PartnersTrue North Venture Partners invest in innovative solutions addressing the world’s toughest challenges, combining investing and operating expertise with a passion for sustainable change. True North traces its roots to the founding and scale up of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR), one of the world’s leading alternative energy providers.

