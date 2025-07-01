Industry Disruptor's puts 'Skin in the Game': Leverages Modeling to Ignite her Social Impact Projects in Southern Oregon
Teisha Mechetti channels national spotlight into rural revitalization, youth training, and immersive innovation across Southern Oregon.
As a contestant and model in both high-profile campaigns, Mechetti is using body-positive branding to advance critical philanthropic efforts: raising funds for the B+ Foundation, which supports families of children battling cancer, and the Breast Cancer Society. Simultaneously, she’s elevating awareness for her broader mission—rebuilding local economies through professional development, immersive technology, and creator-owned business models.
"This isn’t about winning titles," Mechetti states. "It’s about converting visibility into long-term value—for the people, the places, and the culture that deserve reinvestment."
Mechetti's venture, Think 'N Tank Business & Cultural Resource Center, serves as the creative production arm of a larger ecosystem she’s constructing—a model that merges print-to-order pipelines, brand incubation, and narrative equity. Recent strategic growth includes the acquisition of TruSPL Technology, an immersive sound company positioned to power sensory-driven product drops and digital storytelling campaigns.
Partnered with the team at Southern Oregon's newest magazine, the Rogue Valley Vibe and the Think ‘N Tank Resource Center, Mechetti is cultivating infrastructure for underserved talent and launching economic mobility projects like #iHeartRogueRiver and the Rogue Valley Vibe print launch across Jackson and Josephine County. Her initiatives seek to activate untapped potential in rural towns through investment in youth training, cultural preservation, and small business innovation.
TNT's first Capsule Series—will feature six local artists and audiovisual integrations using TruSPL—debuts this summer.
"We're showing what it looks like when creators keep control of their work and communities build equity from the inside out," Mechetti says.
