Life-Changing Camp for Kids With Cerebral Palsy Launches This July

A camper takes aim during archery Campers experience the joy of bonding with horses A young camper enjoys her first fishing experience at Camp Boggy Creek

A free, medically safe summer camp for children launches in Florida, fully funded by FindAWay4Kids in partnership with Nicklaus and Boggy Creek.

Together, we’re creating a space where children with cerebral palsy can experience joy, freedom, and belonging.” — anonimus

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From July 23rd to July 27th, 2025, a groundbreaking new partnership will make possible a free, medically safe summer camp experience designed specifically for children living with cerebral palsy. Hosted at Camp Boggy Creek , this unique session is made possible through the collaboration of FindAWay4Kids , Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, and Camp Boggy Creek itself.FindAWay4Kids is donating $250,000 to fully support this life-changing experience, being the first all-expense paid camp dedicated to children with cerebral palsy in Florida. The week-long program will offer these children a chance to enjoy fun, freedom, and friendship in a medically safe environment specially tailored to their needs.Camp Boggy Creek, a magical FREE camp nestled on 232 acres of pine forests and majestic oaks, has long served children with various serious medical conditions. The camp’s mission is to create a space where kids can simply be kids, regardless of their diagnosis. With 24/7 medical care on site and a fully adaptive infrastructure, campers will be empowered to try new activities, gain confidence, and form friendships that last a lifetime.Campers will enjoy a wide range of activities including arts and crafts, swimming, boating, music, and nature exploration, all while being cared for by trained staff and medical professionals. The result is a week of joy, growth, and unforgettable memories.This initiative represents the power of partnership and the belief that every child deserves the chance to feel included, supported, and celebrated.For more information or to learn how to get involved, please contact:Jacqueline Boykin jboykin@campboggycreek.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.