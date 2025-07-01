Residential Generators Market to Surpass $15.1 Billion by 2030, Driven by Backup Power Demand and Urban Growth
⚡ Rising Power Outages and Portable Energy Needs Fuel Global Residential Generators Market Growth Through 2030.
Global Residential generators market to hit $15.1 Bn by 2030 🔌, driven by rising backup power needs, urban growth & portable generator demand 🌆⚡”WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Allied Market Research
🔋 Residential Generators Industry Overview
According to a report by Allied Market Research, the residential generators market size was valued at $9.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $15.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030.
Residential generators are used to supply electricity in various settings, including emergencies, remote locations, outdoor events, and construction sites. With a rising demand for uninterrupted power supply, these generators play a key role in households around the world. 🌐⚡
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13106
🌏 Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leads Growth
Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.
The region is experiencing rapid urbanization, increased construction activities, and frequent power outages, making it a strong growth driver.
Emerging economies such as India and China are witnessing a power demand-supply mismatch, further propelling the need for residential backup systems. 🏙️🔌
🔧 Market Segmentation Analysis
🔄 By Type:
Portable generator dominated the market in 2020. Their compact size and versatility for indoor and outdoor use drive demand.
However, the stationary segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.6%, owing to rising preference for permanent backup solutions in urban households.
⛽ By Fuel Type:
The diesel segment held the largest market share in 2020 due to its fuel efficiency and availability.
Gasoline-powered generators are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.9%, supported by ease of use and lower upfront costs.
Environmental regulations in North and Latin America are also accelerating the shift toward cleaner fuel-based generators. 🌿
⚙️ By Power Rating:
The 4–8 KW segment held the largest revenue share in 2020, ideal for powering medium-sized homes and essential appliances.
The 8–17 KW segment is forecast to grow at the highest CAGR, driven by rising demand for powering larger homes with multiple high-load devices. 🏠
📈 Key Growth Drivers
🧑🤝🧑 1. Growing Population and Urbanization
With rising global population and urban expansion, there's a mounting need for reliable energy backup systems. Residential generators ensure that households continue to operate without disruption during power outages. 🏘️⚡
🏗️ 2. Surge in Construction & Infrastructure Projects
In developing regions like Asia-Pacific, infrastructure growth is driving the demand for portable generators, especially in remote construction sites where grid electricity may not be available.
💡 3. Technological Innovations
Manufacturers are focusing on developing user-friendly, efficient, and eco-friendly generators. Technological upgrades in fuel efficiency and noise control are also enhancing customer satisfaction.
Buy This Report (200 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://bit.ly/3VWQG26
🛠️ Leading Market Players
The residential generators market features a competitive landscape with key players such as:
Generac Holdings Inc.
Cummins Inc.
Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
Kohler Co.
Briggs & Stratton Corporation
Caterpillar Inc.
Eaton Corporation PLC
Atlas Copco AB
Champion Power Equipment, Inc.
Scott's Emergency Lighting
These companies are focusing on product development, strategic partnerships, and geographical expansion to meet rising demand. 🌐📦
🦠 COVID-19 Impact
The COVID-19 pandemic initially disrupted the residential generators market due to:
Lockdowns halting construction and real estate development
Suspended operations of manufacturing plants and end-user sectors
Supply chain delays impacting the delivery of components and final products
However, the need for reliable home energy backup surged as remote work and online schooling became the norm, helping the market recover quickly by late 2020. 📦🦠
🚀 Future Opportunities
Smart home integration: Increased demand for IoT-enabled smart generators will drive innovation.
Cleaner energy sources: Emphasis on gas-powered and hybrid fuel systems aligned with global decarbonization goals.
Rural electrification: Ongoing power infrastructure development in emerging regions will unlock new market potential. 🌱
Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13106
📊 Market Outlook
The global residential generators market is poised for steady growth due to:
Growing blackout frequency
Increasing natural disasters and storms
Rising need for uninterrupted power supply
Technological upgrades in both portable and stationary generators
Regulatory incentives for clean backup solutions
With Asia-Pacific leading the growth trajectory and product innovation accelerating, the residential generator market is set to remain a cornerstone in the modern energy landscape. 🌏🔋
Trending Reports in Energy and Power Industry:
Power Rental Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/power-rental-market
Residential Generators Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/residential-generators-market-A13106
Portable Power Station Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/portable-power-station-market-A11700
Japan Portable Power Station Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/japan-portable-power-station-market-A14964
Solar Generator Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/solar-generator-market-A12890
Gas Generator Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/gas-generator-market-A14852
Africa Generator Sets Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/africa-generator-sets-market-A323614
Turbo Generator Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/turbo-generator-market-A07569
Generator Sets Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/generator-sets-market-A13804
Generator Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/generator-market
Thermoelectric Generator Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/thermoelectric-generator-market
Multi Fuel Generators Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/multi-fuel-generators-market-A13142
Diesel Generator Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/diesel-generator-market-A06370
About Us
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Market Research
+ 1800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.