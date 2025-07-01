8/19/2025: Deadline to avoid Failure to File Notice

Authorities that have failed to file their 2024 TIF Annual Reporting Form on or before this date will be sent, per statute, a notice of the failure to file. Notices are mailed to mayors and authority representatives.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.