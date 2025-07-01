Swimming Pool Construction Market to Reach $7.39 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020

Swimming Pool Construction Market Outlook- 2027: AMR

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ 𝐒𝐰𝐢𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 by Material, Construction Type, End User, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,”The swimming pool construction market size was valued at $ 6.8 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $7.4 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, the North America region dominated the swimming pool construction market, followed by the LAMEA region. The swimming pool construction market includes revenue generated by construction of new swimming pools and renovation of old swimming pools in residential and non-residential infrastructure. These swimming pools are generally built with materials such as concrete, fiberglass, and vinyl liner. Attributed to the rise in awareness regarding health, there has been increase in number of gyms that are equipped with swimming pools. This has given rise in construction of swimming pools in the last few years. In addition, rise in tourism has led to construction of swimming pools in hotels and rented bungalows.Moreover, rise in per capita income of the people has raised the standard of living, which, in turn, has escalated the construction of swimming pools in private residences as well. However, the high construction cost and thereafter high maintenance cost act as a restraint to the swimming pool construction market.Further, the outbreak of COVID-19 has led to a halt in construction and manufacturing activities across the globe. Halt in logistics services has led to interruption of supply chain, which, in turn, hinders the swimming pool construction market growth. However, industries are gradually getting back on track and vaccine discovery would lead to recovery of the swimming pool construction industry by mid-2021. On the contrary, adoption of IoT for filtration and heating systems is anticipated to act as a major opportunity for the market during the forecast period.The swimming pool construction market is segmented into material, construction type, end user, and region. On the basis of material, the market is divided into concrete, fiberglass, vinyl liner and steel frame. By construction type, it is segregated into above-ground and in-ground. Depending on end user, it is classified into residential and non-residential. By region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Key Findings of The Study:By material, the concrete segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2019.By construction type, the in-ground segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2019.By end user, the residential segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2019.By region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2019.The major players profiled in the swimming pool construction market include Aloha Pools Ltd., Aquamarine Pools, Concord Pools and Spas, Leisure Pools, Millennium Pools Pvt. Ltd., Myrtha Pools, Natare Corporation, Platinum Pools, Presidential Pools, Spas & Patio, and Southern Poolscapes. Majority of the players in the market offer customization of swimming pool designs depending on the requirement of size, shape, and type. However, some standard designs are pre-produced in fiberglass and vinyl liner material. 