Rightlander Unveils New 'Discovery' Technology, Delivering Full Visibility into Partner Traffic Sources

A next-generation technology delivering unmatched visibility into inbound traffic sources and affiliate activity across the web and on social media.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rightlander , a leading provider of compliance and monitoring technology for the digital marketing and iGaming sectors, has launched “Trackback”, a robust new technology designed to help brands and operators identify and analyse the true sources of their incoming web traffic.Built for marketing, compliance, and performance teams, Trackback already provides a comprehensive, real-time overview of where visitors originate from, to some of Rightlander’s fintech, iGaming and ecommerce clients. By embedding a lightweight code snippet on a brand’s website, the platform captures incoming clicks and attributes them to their sources, whether disclosed or undisclosed.“Trackback was developed in response to growing demand from brands for deeper insight into their traffic flows,” said Ian Sims, Founder of Rightlander. “In an environment where transparency and accountability are critical, this solution delivers the clarity needed to manage partner marketing activity across SEO, PPC and social sources with confidence.”Trackback gives brands clear visibility into disclosed and undisclosed traffic sources by comparing ‘known’ domains and profiles with those independently identified by the platform. The owner of each source is identified, helping teams understand partner behaviour and uncover unexpected referral paths.The dashboard is designed for efficiency. Every element is interactive, allowing users to move seamlessly from high-level overviews to specific domain or affiliate insights.The platform tracks daily click activity in real time, enabling users to spot spikes, identify trends, and investigate anomalies quickly. Interactive reports allow detailed analysis of affiliate performance, traffic volume, and regional patterns, supporting better decision-making.Discovered domains are clearly marked alongside declared ones, making it easy to identify potential compliance gaps. Insights deepen over time, with baseline data available from day one, trend recognition from day 28, and full comparative reporting by day 60.Users can filter traffic by geography to assess country-specific behaviour or isolate emerging risks. A separate social media module adds further context by highlighting brand mentions and follower activity.Trackback is currently deployed with several operators, including Sportsbet.io, and is already proving effective in uncovering previously invisible traffic sources, validating affiliate performance, and enhancing operational compliance.As digital ecosystems become more complex and regulatory expectations continue to evolve, Trackback delivers the transparency and control required to meet these challenges head-on.To request a demonstration or learn more, visit www.rightlander.com or email contact@rightlander.com.About Rightlander:Rightlander is a state-of-the-art, innovative marketing, compliance and intelligent solution that allows advertisers and networks to identify potentially non-compliant content across different markets and online advertising channels, including web, social media, email and instant messaging. It does this by scanning third-party published marketing content from within the target market, looking for events or conditions that might contravene local regulations, and identifying untapped marketing opportunities from these risk-assessed sources.Launched in January 2018, the Rightlander.com product has expanded rapidly into multiple territories worldwide and evolved to empower marketers to protect their brands while discovering opportunities to grow their revenues. Currently used by over 300 brands worldwide, including many high-profile advertisers, affiliate networks and agencies, Rightlander’s proprietary technology scans content in over 30 countries and was recognised as 2023’s Best Tech for Affiliate Programs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.