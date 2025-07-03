WCP Acts as Exclusive Financial Advisor to GoSolve on their Acquisition by Ciklum

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Woodside Capital Partners (WCP) acted as exclusive financial advisor to GoSolve Group (GoSolve), a cloud-native software development company specializing in Go programming language, cloud modernization, high performance computing and DevOps, on their acquisition by Ciklum.Ciklum has a global workforce of more than 4,000 people, with deep skills across engineering, design, product and consultancy. Ciklum creates digital products and exceptional customer experiences for more than 250 global enterprises and new digital disruptors and has built a strong track record in next-generation product engineering and cutting-edge artificial intelligence.GoSolve is headquartered in San Francisco and has delivery centers in Poland and India. With a global headcount of more than 150, GoSolve covers a complete range of Go-based development functionalities, including engineering, QA, product development, management and DevOps. GoSolve’s core client base covers healthcare and retail: two key verticals in which Ciklum has deep experience and expertise."It was a great pleasure to help GoSolve, a bootstrapped company engaged in leading-edge cloud software development, become part of a leading global software development platform at Ciklum, which is backed by Recognize Partners," said Mukesh Ahuja, Managing Director at Woodside Capital Partners. "We are absolutely thrilled to have been GoSolve’s financial advisor in this transaction.""We're delighted to be joining forces with Ciklum's global team, so that we can extend all the potential and flexibility of a forward-looking language like Go to enterprises and ambitious digital startups,” said Marcin Wudarczyk, CEO of GoSolve. “With Ciklum and GoSolve operating in US, Europe and India, this transaction had significant complexities. I’m grateful to the WCP team for providing exceptional guidance and support throughout the process."About GoSolve GroupGoSolve delivers high-impact digital solutions to healthcare, fintech, and enterprise organizations through its portfolio of cloud-native software development companies. Operating mainly in the United States with globally distributed teams and with a focus on Go programming language, GoSolve blends strategic vision with engineering excellence to build and modernize secure, scalable web and mobile systems. Its experts harness modern cloud architectures, DevOps automation, and rigorous cost-optimization to accelerate innovation, enhance resilience, and reduce total ownership costs. From infrastructure audits and architecture overhauls to net-new product creation, it cultivates long-term partnerships that align technology with measurable business outcomes, empowering clients to thrive.About CiklumCiklum is a global experience engineering firm that stands at the forefront of innovation, blending next-generation product engineering, exceptional customer experiences, and cutting-edge AI. It revolutionizes the way people live by developing groundbreaking technologies that reimagine, reshape, and redefine the future. For more than two decades, Ciklum has been a trusted partner to both global enterprises and digital disruptors, spearheading the creation of digital solutions that not only tackle complex corporate challenges but also propel businesses toward accelerated growth and success. Ciklum has a vast global team of over 4,000 highly skilled engineers, experience-design specialists, product owners and consultants.About Woodside Capital PartnersWoodside Capital Partners is a leading corporate finance and M&A advisory firm for tech companies. The firm has worked with extraordinary entrepreneurs and investors since 2001, providing ultra-personalized service to its clients. Our team has global vision and reach, and deep experience and knowledge in various sectors, including Autonomous Vehicles and ADAS, Computer Vision, Artificial Intelligence, CloudTech, Enterprise Software, Information Security, Digital Entertainment & Lifestyle, Health Tech, Internet of Things, Networking / Infrastructure, Robotics, Semiconductors, Batteries, Energy Storage, Aerospace and Defense. Woodside Capital Partners is a specialist in cross-border transactions, with extensive relationships among venture capitalists, private equity investors, and corporate executives from Global 1000 companies.

