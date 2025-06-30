Prime Minister Carney speaks with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi

CANADA, June 30 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Prime Minister Carney and President el-Sisi underscored the economic and cultural ties between Canada and Egypt, and emphasized opportunities to deepen trade, commerce, and investment.

The leaders discussed the situation in the Middle East and stressed the imperative of a ceasefire in Gaza. The Prime Minister reiterated that Hamas must release all hostages and have no future role in the governance of Gaza. He called for urgent, life-saving humanitarian aid to reach civilians and affirmed Canada’s support for a two-state solution.

The Prime Minister and the President agreed to remain in contact.