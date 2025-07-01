LUMINICOLE BEAUTY REDEFINES RETAIL: MAKING BEAUTY DISCOVERABLE ANYWHERE, ANYTIME

LumiNicole Beauty

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today marks the official launch of LumiNicole Beauty , is a next generation founder-led retail marketplace revolutionizing where and how beauty is discovered. Co-founded by beauty industry veterans Leslie Roberson and Kendra Bracken-Ferguson , LumiNicole Beauty is reshaping the traditional retail landscape by bringing premium beauty and wellness brands directly to high-traffic, high-intent spaces — from airports and hotels to universities, pop-up activations, and digital marketplaces.“LumiNicole Beauty was created to reimagine where beauty lives. In an industry dominated by traditional retail shelves and crowded digital spaces, we saw an opportunity: what if discovery happened where people actually are — not just where brands hope they’ll go? said Leslie Roberson, Co-Founder of LumiNicole.Visibility, ReimaginedLumiNicole offers its brand partners far more than shelf space. Today’s consumer wants more than convenience — they want curation, storytelling, and connection. LumiNicole meets that moment by blending premium product placement with intentional visibility and scale. With over $300M in collective revenue driven, a team of seasoned operators, and the backing of industry leaders, LumiNicole has created a holistic growth ecosystem, brands benefit from:- Strategic placements in airports, hotels, universities, and lifestyle pop-ups- Cross-channel PR, influencer marketing, digital ads, and affiliate storefronts- Full retail operations team and warehousing, including fulfillment and performance monitoring“LumiNicole’s curated storefronts meet shoppers where they already are — while traveling, studying, relaxing, or scrolling — and introduces them to exceptional products through smart placements and powerful brand amplification.” said Kendra Bracken-Ferguson, Co-Founder of LumiNicole. “LumiNicole is designed for ambitious founders who want a comprehensive growth path to retail — not alone but through collective community shopping.”Partnerships That Prove the ModelTo bring this vision to life, LumiNicole Beauty has secured strategic partnerships that reflect both innovation and access:- Amazon – Through an end to end management solution, FBA warehouse and strategy and brand and affiliate storefronts, LumiNicole expands visibility for brand partners on the world’s largest online marketplace, while also driving traffic off-platform through PR, influencer marketing, and digital ads.- AMAC Airport Business Conference – As an airport certified supplier and member of The Airport Minority Advisory Council (AMAC), LumiNicole Beauty will be showcased at the 40th Annual AMAC Airport Business Conference in New Orleans June 28 - July 2, 2026 highlighting the future of airport retail to the nation’s leading airport concessionaires.- Hyatt Regency New Orleans – LumiNicole Beauty is the official beauty partner of Hyatt Regency New Orleans for the The ESSENCE Festival of CulturePresented by Coca-Cola. Through a mix of private VIP activations and guest experiences, LumiNicole has curated a selection of beauty and wellness brands including Loved01 by John Legend, LYS Beauty, The Cut Buddy, Cardon Skin, Niles and Chaz, FOOTCOVR, Blue Water Girls, Undefined Beauty to be showcased for Hyatt guests including activating their signature Passport to Wellness Rejuvenation Lounge featuring New Orleans Native, Angel Cornelius, founder of Maison276 and LaShasta Bell, Certified Sleep Science Coach, Corporate Wellness Consultant, and Licensed Mental Health Professional .“At Hyatt Regency New Orleans, we’re always looking for fresh, engaging experiences to delight our guests—whether they're traveling for business or leisure,” said Darryl Canon, Director of Commercial Strategy at Hyatt Regency New Orleans. “Partnering with LumiNicole Beauty for this Essence activation allows us to bring thoughtfully curated beauty and wellness products directly into our spaces, adding an unexpected delighter for our guests.”These partnerships are just the beginning — and they underscore LumiNicole’s mission: to revolutionize where and how beauty is discovered.—----------------------------------About LumiNicole Beauty:LumiNicole Beauty is a next generation founder-led retail marketplace revolutionizing where and how beauty is discovered. Founded by industry leaders Kendra Bracken-Ferguson and Leslie Roberson, LumiNicole brings premium beauty and wellness brands to high-traffic, non-traditional spaces including airports, hotels, universities, pop-up activations, and digital storefronts. Through a combination of strategic storefronts, pop-ups and full-scale marketing support, LumiNicole makes product discovery seamless and scalable — not just online or in-store, but everywhere customers are.LumiNicole is currently accepting a limited number of brand partners for its upcoming pop-ups and marketplace expansions.

