WineClubs.net Expands Beyond Wine Clubs to Launch Global Winery Tour Experiences

Leading wine club marketplace launches 150+ guided tours in premier regions from Napa Valley to Tuscany, expanding beyond memberships to experiences.

From Napa to Tuscany, our local guides don't just show you wineries – they share the culture and heritage that defines each wine region.” — Brendan Monahan

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WineClubs.net, the premier online marketplace connecting wineries with wine enthusiasts since 2002, today announced the launch of its new winery tour division, offering over 150 guided wine tours and tastings in the world's most celebrated wine regions.

The expansion marks a significant milestone for the company, founded by web entrepreneur Brendan Monahan, as it evolves from exclusively facilitating wine club reviews to providing immersive wine experiences that bring travelers closer to the art of winemaking.

"We believe that a vacation should be more than a hotel room, a flight and a rental car. It should be more than the sum of its parts," said the company in announcing the new service. "Our winery tours offer wine lovers the opportunity to discover the fascinating world of wine from vineyard to bottle, guided by local experts who understand the unique culture and heritage of each region."

Comprehensive American Wine Region Coverage

WineClubs.net's domestic tour offerings span America's most prestigious wine regions, including California's renowned Napa Valley, Sonoma County, Paso Robles, Russian River Valley, Alexander Valley, Santa Barbara County, Mendocino County, Anderson Valley, Carneros, Santa Ynez Valley, Dry Creek Valley, and Knight's Valley. The service extends beyond California to include Oregon's celebrated Willamette Valley, New York's Finger Lakes and Long Island regions, Washington's Columbia Valley, Walla Walla Valley, and Yakima Valley, as well as emerging regions in Texas Hill Country and Virginia's Piedmont.

International Expansion to World-Class Wine Destinations

The global expansion brings WineClubs.net's expertise to iconic international wine regions, including France's prestigious Bordeaux, Burgundy, and Champagne regions, Italy's renowned Tuscany, Spain's historic Rioja, Portugal's scenic Douro Valley, Australia's celebrated Barossa Valley, New Zealand's acclaimed Marlborough region, Argentina's high-altitude Mendoza, and Germany's storied Mosel Valley.

Curated Experiences with Local Expertise

Each tour is designed to provide an authentic, educational experience that goes beyond traditional wine tastings. Featured experiences include comprehensive 5-hour regional tours, in-depth sessions on local winemaking techniques, convenient transportation via small shuttle service, and hotel pickup and drop-off service for maximum convenience.

Local wine guides accompany each tour, offering insider knowledge about regional wine culture, terroir, and production methods that visitors can't access on their own. The company's philosophy centers on creating meaningful connections between travelers and the wine regions they visit.

Building on Two Decades of Wine Industry Leadership

Since its establishment in 2002, WineClubs.net has served as the only online marketplace enabling local wineries to reach new monthly wine club consumers from around the world. The platform has revolutionized how wineries connect with potential members by allowing them to offer exclusive coupon codes and promotional deals to the site's global visitor base.

"Previously, wineries could only secure ongoing monthly wine club members through excellent online reviews and the fortunate circumstance of potential customers being in their vicinity," the company noted. "Our platform changed that dynamic, and now our winery tours extend that same philosophy of connection and accessibility to the travel experience."

Special Launch Savings

To celebrate the launch of the winery tour division, WineClubs.net is offering savings of at least 15% on stays worldwide, from relaxing retreats to off-grid adventures, as part of their "Great Getaway, Your Way" promotion.

About WineClubs.net

Founded in 2002 by web entrepreneur Brendan Monahan, WineClubs.net is the leading online marketplace connecting wineries with consumers seeking wine club memberships for themselves or as gifts for friends, family members, or clients. The company has built its reputation on providing wineries with unprecedented access to global consumers while offering wine enthusiasts curated experiences and exclusive access to premium wine clubs. With the launch of its winery tour division, WineClubs.net continues to innovate in bringing wine lovers closer to the world's greatest wine regions and the passionate people who create exceptional wines.

For more information about WineClubs.net's winery tours or to book an experience, visit www.WineClubs.net.

