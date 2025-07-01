Smart Savings for Smart Labs: Bettersize Instruments Announces Demo Unit Sale at Unbeatable Value

Demo Units Now For Sales

Upgrade your lab with certified Bettersize demo units—high-performance particle analyzers now available at unprecedented value.

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bettersize Instruments, a key player in particle size and powder characterization technology, announces a limited-time opportunity for labs to upgrade their analytical capabilities. For the first time, the company is releasing a select range of certified demo instruments at unbeatable prices, starting from just $20K.

These high-performance systems—previously used in controlled in-house labs for demonstrations and training—include analyzers for:

◉ Particle size and shape

◉ Zeta potential and stability

◉ Powder density and flowability

Each unit is meticulously maintained, calibrated, and certified to meet original factory standards, delivering performance comparable to new systems.

[Explore Available Systems]

💡 Why Choose a Certified Demo Unit?

✔ Premium Performance – Fully certified with traceable accuracy

✔ Complete Package – Includes accessories, professional installation, and training

✔ Full Support – Backed by a 1-year warranty and expert technical support

✔ Cost Savings – High-end instrumentation at a fraction of new-system costs

✔ Fast Deployment – Ready to ship, minimizing downtime

╰┈➤❝At Bettersize Instruments, our goal is to make advanced particle analysis solutions more accessible to labs of all sizes,❞ said Ricky Ponting, Business Development Manager at Bettersize Instruments. ❝These demo units combine cutting-edge technology with exceptional value, empowering scientists to focus on what matters most.❞

Other Bettersize models are also available with discounts of up to 50% off. Act fast! This North America-exclusive offer ends September 30, 2025. The demo units are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

[Contact Us Today] to secure your demo unit.

About Bettersize Instruments

Since 1995, Bettersize Instruments has been at the forefront of particle and powder characterization technology, serving research labs, quality control teams, and industrial innovators globally. With a relentless commitment to precision, innovation, and customer success, Bettersize Instruments delivers next-generation analytical solutions for particle size, shape, zeta potential, density, and more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.