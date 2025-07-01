Legal AI Visionary, Tom Barnett, moves from Jackson Lewis to Maker5 as Senior Director

Maker5, legal technology venture studio and law firm innovation advisory firm names Tom Barnett as Sr. Director to lead AI and data innovation.

I’m excited to join Sanjay and the global team to take legal AI to the next level. Maker5 stands alone with its ability to incubate, build and implement legal technology companies and solutions.” — Tom Barnett

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maker5 appoints legal technology leader Tom Barnett as Senior Director to advance AI and data innovation for its venture studio and law firm innovation advisory and software development clients.New York, New York, July 1, 2025 “Tom is a rare combination of operational leader, strategist, team builder and legal innovator,” said Sanjay Kamlani , Founder and CEO of Maker5.With over 20 years at the intersection of law, technology and innovation, Barnett brings deep expertise in AI, machine learning and data analytics. He has built and led highly profitable, innovative data science solutions and eDiscovery programs at legal technology providers and top law firms, including Sullivan & Cromwell, Paul Hastings and Jackson Lewis.As Senior Director, Barnett will help lead Maker5’s AI and data strategy across its venture, advisory and software development practices. He will work closely with law firm leaders and legal tech partners to design and implement advanced and scalable solutions.“I’m excited to join Sanjay and the global team to take legal AI to the next level,” said Barnett. “Maker5 stands alone as a venture and advisory firm with its hands-on ability to incubate, build and implement legal technology companies and solutions.”ABOUT MAKER5Maker5 is a legal technology, venture studio, advisory, and bespoke software development firm. The company partners with law firms to deliver innovative strategies and scalable technology solutions, some of which have included a law firm internal talent marketplace, a law firm partner compensation platform, and a law firm cross-selling and staffing tool. Together with its AI development partner, Mystique, Inc., Maker5 is developing custom AI Agents for legal practice and law firm business operations. At Maker5, we believe the future of law is built by combining top legal talent with advanced technology and global execution. We make law firm innovation work.

