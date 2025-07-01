ACSF Announces Leadership Transition: Executive Director Debi Carpenter Named New President

Debi Carpenter, President, ACSF

ACSF appoints Debi Carpenter as President following Bryan Burns' retirement, continuing its mission to advance the highest aviation safety standards.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Air Charter Safety Foundation (ACSF) today announced a strategic leadership transition as its longtime President and CEO, Bryan Burns, retired following more than a decade of exceptional service. Following a rigorous six-month search and evaluation process, the ACSF Board of Governors selected current Executive Director Debi Carpenter to succeed Burns as President, effective July 1, 2025.A seasoned aviation professional and private pilot, Bryan Burns brought over 35 years of industry experience to ACSF, including serving as General Manager at several leading Fixed Base Operators (FBOs). Most notably, he led Signature Aviation’s Washington DC’s Dulles International Airport (IAD) and Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA), which was ranked the #1 FBO in the country for four consecutive years by Professional Pilot magazine.Since taking the helm at ACSF, Burns has transformed the organization into a trusted and leading voice in aviation safety across the charter, corporate, private and advanced air mobility sectors. He championed the growth of programs like the Aviation Safety Action Program (ASAP) and the Industry Audit Standard (IAS), and spearheaded initiatives to promote a proactive, data-driven approach to operational safety. His commitment to excellence was recognized in 2021 when he was honored with the prestigious Dr. Tony Kern Professionalism in Aviation Award.“Bryan’s leadership has not only elevated ACSF but also set a new standard for safety culture and collaboration across our industry,” said Kent Stauffer, ACSF Board of Governors Chairman, “He leaves behind a legacy of integrity, innovation, and partnership that will continue to inspire us.”Carpenter joined ACSF as Executive Director in June 2023 to work closely with Burns on the strategic vision for expanding ACSF’s reach and deepen its impact. With over two decades of aviation safety experience and a passion for organizational growth, Debi will focus on advancing safety through both internal and external collaboration and sharing of actionable safety data.“Driving a culture of aviation safety requires a clear strategy, shared understanding, and strong team commitment,” said Carpenter. “It’s not just about pilots—maintenance professionals, dispatchers, schedulers, line service, customer service, and others all play critical roles. Every individual in aviation contributes to safe operations. Our goal is to equip them with the tools, insights, and education needed to raise the bar on safety excellence.”Carpenter will also oversee the expansion of ACSF’s data initiatives, helping member organizations identify trends, reduce risk, and foster continuous improvement through a predictive, rather than reactive, safety culture lens.Burns will support the leadership transition and remain involved in an advisory capacity during the initial phase.About Air Charter Safety FoundationThe Air Charter Safety Foundation (ACSF.aero) is a non-profit organization with more than 350+ member companies. Its mission is to lead and support the advancement of the highest safety standards available; to enable the business, charter and fractional ownership industry to offer the safest air transportation products in the world; and to provide objective information about these standards and services to the public.In accordance with its mission, the ACSF developed the Industry Audit Standard (IAS) for Part 135, and 91 operators, which serves as a detailed gap analysis of an operator’s management practices. ACSF members can also access the organization’s low-cost Safety Management System (SMS) Tool and Member Assistance Program (MAP), as well as take advantage of its third-party oversight programs: Flight Data Monitoring (FDM) and Aviation Safety Action Program (ASAP). Each spring, the organization hosts its annual ACSF Safety Symposium.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.