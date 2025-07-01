Syssero Launches SyncStream App to Help Simplify M&A Data Migration, Now Available on Workday Marketplace

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Syssero , a Workday Services and Innovation Partner, today announced the launch of SyncStream, a new Built on Workday app designed to streamline mergers, acquisitions, and organizational restructuring within Workday. Built in partnership with its sister company Systics , SyncStream blends Syssero’s deep expertise in Workday services with Systics’ automation-forward product development. The result is a sleek, secure app that accelerates organizational alignment—helping customers transition with greater speed, clarity, and confidence.SyncStream was developed via Built on Workday, a program that empowers Workday partners to build, manage, and deploy apps directly on the Workday Platform and deliver them to customers through Workday Marketplace. By automating the migration, synchronization, and validation of key workforce and financial data within Workday’s secure ecosystem, SyncStream reduces manual work and risk while preserving data integrity.This powerful app helps organizations launch new structures faster and with greater accuracy. It provides a seamless, in-tenant experience that offers smoother transitions across HR and Finance. SyncStream empowers teams to move with clarity, confidence, and control during times of change.What SyncStream Delivers:● Fast & Intuitive Setup – Launch new structures in hours, not weeks.● Workday-Native Security – Keep data protected without spreadsheets or risky file transfers.● Automated Data Merging – Merge cost centers, org charts, and positions with fewer errors and less rework.● In-System Approvals – Route changes through native business processes for smoother adoption.Whether you're integrating an acquired entity or reshaping internal teams, SyncStream helps you move forward—quickly, securely, and confidently, without the complexity.“We didn’t build SyncStream in a vacuum—we built it because our clients needed it,” said Amber Lowry, CEO of both companies. “M&A and restructuring aren’t always simple. SyncStream makes these moments of change easier to manage, so teams can move faster—with fewer errors and a lot less stress.”“This isn’t a patch—it’s a purpose-built product,” added Ryan Massie, President of both Syssero and Systics. “SyncStream brings order to the chaos of change—right where it belongs.”Available now via the Workday Marketplace, SyncStream enables Workday customers to execute workforce transformations with less risk and more control—preserving data integrity and minimizing disruption across HR and Finance teams.About SysseroSyssero is a Workday Services and Innovation Partner helping small and midsize businesses scale smarter. With deep functional expertise and a people-first approach, Syssero delivers Workday managed services, custom integrations, and enterprise transformation support that grows with you.

