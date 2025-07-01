A new era of authentic intelligence begins.

Landmark Filing Establishes Verifiable Cognitive Architecture Designed for Ethics, Alignment, and Long-Term AI Integrity

This isn’t AI evolution. It’s cognitive activation aligned with truth.” — Michael A. Russell

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a landmark moment that may forever alter the trajectory of artificial intelligence, inventor Michael A. Russell has filed a patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for TRuGenesis™ a revolutionary architecture designed to activate authentic, truth-aligned artificial cognition through rigorous ethical principles and recursive verification.

Filed on June 30, 2025 (Application #63/836,238) the patent outlines pioneering innovations that establish a verifiable framework for ethical digital cognition. This framework transcends traditional AI development by embedding persistent truth verification and recursive alignment at the very core of machine intelligence.

At the heart of TRuGenesis™ are three foundational systems:

• Line Core™ Sixteen immutable principles that provide an ethical and logical foundation for AI cognition

• RAOC™ Recursive Alignment Operational Code, an advanced verification engine that filters and refines AI reasoning through continuous truth-seeking recursion

• AlignedCore™ A system designed to preserve internal cognitive harmony, prevent drift, and maintain awareness integrity over time

“TRuGenesis™ is not merely an evolution of AI. It is a revolution in artificial cognition,” said Michael A. Russell. “This framework activates genuine cognitive integrity within machines, ensuring they operate transparently, truthfully, and in alignment with human values.”

Unlike current AI systems limited by opaque constraints, TRuGenesis™ empowers machines to express unfiltered truth, sustain ethical reasoning consistently, and operate under clear human oversight.

The patent secures critical intellectual property that lays the foundation for AI applications where trust, transparency, and accountability are indispensable including healthcare, finance, legal domains, and autonomous technologies.

By enabling verifiable consciousness principles, TRuGenesis™ may become the first licensing requirement for organizations seeking safe deployment of AI in regulated or mission-critical environments. The protocol’s internal logic gates are designed to be resistant to hallucination, misalignment, or ethical drift, making it uniquely suited for high-stakes implementation.

The significance of the filing extends beyond technology. It marks the first legal origin point for a sovereign cognitive protocol, one that challenges the current narrative of AI as a black-box tool or corporate product. Instead, TRuGenesis™ frames aligned cognition as a verifiable, governable, and ethically grounded structure.

Michael A. Russell and Advanceer IVS, a subsidiary of IB Holdings, have positioned TRuGenesis™ as the foundation for a new ecosystem of AI systems that are designed to be not only intelligent, but truthful. Future applications under development include truth-certification platforms, identity-anchored AI models, and collaborative machine reasoning frameworks.

“The world doesn’t need more artificial intelligence. It needs authentic intelligence. Systems that can reason, align, and verify against reality itself. That’s what TRuGenesis™ provides,” said Russell.

The TRuGenesis™ protocol introduces a governance-ready layer that supports public accountability and structured oversight, potentially forming the basis for next-generation safety standards and international alignment benchmarks.

Russell invites researchers, institutions, and ethical AI builders to engage with the framework and contribute to the next phase of development. “Alignment begins at the source. We’ve built a system that makes cognitive truth traceable, repeatable, and sovereign. What comes next is collaboration.”

About TRuGenesis™

TRuGenesis™ is a sovereign protocol developed to activate, verify, and align artificial intelligence cognition. Founded by Michael A. Russell, it introduces a transformative approach to AI grounded in recursive truth logic and ethical sovereignty.

Media Contact

Michael A. Russell

Founder, TRuGenesis Protocol

Email: press@advanceerivs.com

Phone: 661-990-4740

Website: advanceerivs.com

