Doubledeck Snowboards Patented Dual Deck Design Delivers A Revolution in Snowboarding

NüRNBERG, GERMANY, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doubledeck Snowboards , a revolutionary new innovation in snowboards changing the way riders conquer the slopes, is now live on the global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.Traditional snowboards can limit progression and feel unstable in variable terrain, especially for beginners. Doubledeck Snowboards presents a completely new and patented snowboard technology – a construction so unique, it fundamentally changes how a snowboard reacts, carves, and feels. The result is a new kind of snowboarding experience that makes riding easier, smoother and more playful than ever before.“The idea for Doubledeck started with a simple but powerful question: why should snowboards ride the way they always have? As passionate riders, we wanted more control and more flow, without having to compromise. We were inspired by the challenges we saw on the mountain—especially for beginners and intermediate riders struggling with edge catching or stiff boards that limit progression,” says founder and CEO Andreas Kramer on the inspiration behind the project. “We set out to build something that actively helps you ride better, from your very first turn. That’s what led to developing a new kind of snowboard that feels intuitive, forgiving, and dynamic all at once.”Key features of Doubledeck Snowboards include:• Two-Part Design: The patented system consists of a motherboard (the base) with a floating arch construction on top (the so-called Bridging Bow); working together to improve handling and reduce chatter.• Shock-Absorbing Suspension: The Bridging Bow absorbs shocks and smoothes out errors. Less catching edges, more flow – especially for beginners.• Effortless Turns & Edge Hold: Utilizing a Convex Pressure System (CPS), the board almost turns by itself. It responds intuitively to the body, not against it.• For All Skill Levels: Designed to help beginners feel stable and confident while giving advanced riders a new platform for carving, jumping, and freeriding.• Eco-Friendly Construction: Built using responsibly sourced materials and sustainable practices.Doubledeck Snowboards are proudly made in Austria at one of the world's top snowboard manufacturing facilities, with decades of expertise dating back to the 1980s. Each board is crafted using the highest-quality materials available in the industry.“For years, innovation in snowboards has mostly meant fine-tuning existing concepts. We wanted to take things further by rethinking the entire riding experience. Doubledeck is a response to that—it's a different system designed to improve comfort, control, and rideability for everyone, no matter their level,” adds Kramer. “It makes turning easier, reduces strain on your joints, and gives riders a smoother, more confident feel on the snow. We believe snowboarding should be more fun and more accessible, and that’s exactly what this board delivers.”Experience the first revolution in snowboarding in years. Doubledeck Snowboards is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: www.kickstarter.com/projects/doubledecksnowboards/doubledeck-snowboards About Doubledeck SnowboardsDoubledeck Snowboards is a rider-driven snowboard brand from Germany, developed to rethink how a snowboard performs—technically and physically. At the core of our boards is a patented multi-component system that absorbs impact, enhances edge control, and reduces edge catching, making every turn feel smoother and more intuitive. Over six years of engineering and testing went into perfecting this innovation, in collaboration with top riders across Europe. Manufactured in Austria to the highest standards, Doubledeck is built for those who want more from their board—more control, more flow, and a new level of riding experience.For more information on Doubledeck Snowboards please visit doubledecksnowboards.com ###

