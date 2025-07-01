More Too Life Instrumental in Coordinating Care for Rescued Victims During Historic U.S. Marshals Operation

More Too Life a recognized counter-exploitation org, played critical role providing support to law enforcement and comprehensive care for operation DRAGON EYE

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More Too Life, a nationally recognized counter-human exploitation and victim advocacy organization, played a critical role in providing comprehensive care and support to children recovered during the recent U.S. Marshals-led Operation DRAGON EYE. The groundbreaking operation resulted in the recovery and safe location of 60 critically missing children across multiple Florida counties.

The two-week multi-agency operation, described by the U.S. Marshals Service as the most successful missing-child recovery effort in its history, targeted high-risk youth vulnerable to human trafficking, sexual exploitation, violence, and drug abuse. Following the recovery, More Too Life was instrumental in coordinating wraparound services, including trauma-informed crisis response, survivor mentorship, emergency housing, advocacy, and access to mental health care.

“We didn’t just help recover victims—we began the process of restoring lives,” said Dr. Brook Parker-Bello, Founder and CEO of More Too Life. This operation was a well-coordinated and collaborative effort, and More Too Life is honored to have played a role in these successful efforts that have made a significant impact in the lives of vulnerable youth. We are grateful to the U.S. Marshals and all our law enforcement partners for trusting us to help these children begin a path toward healing and empowerment.”

As part of the coordinated care response, More Too Life worked directly with law enforcement, the Department of Children and Families, and other NFO’a to ensure every rescued youth received individualized attention and compassionate services.

Operation DRAGON EYE, led by the U.S. Marshals Middle District of Florida, covered Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas Counties. It resulted in eight arrests related to human trafficking, child endangerment, and drug-related offenses. Of the 60 children recovered, several were identified as survivors of trafficking or exploitation. More Too Life’s involvement was pivotal in their stabilization and next-phase recovery planning.

This operation underscores the importance of nonprofit partnerships in public safety. The success of Operation DRAGON EYE demonstrates the urgent need for holistic, trauma-informed interventions and reinforces More Too Life’s mission to protect and empower survivors of trafficking and exploitation.

