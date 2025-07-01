A Cosmological Theory That Refutes Itself — And Might Redefine the Universe: The DUT General Relativity Technology

A new cosmological simulator logs its scientific predictions and refutations in real time, storing hashes in blockchain with full offline autonomy.

This is not just a theory — it's a scientific technology that decides, records, and challenges its own limits.” — Joel Almeida, CEO

For the first time in the history of science, a cosmological theory creates a system to self-destruct if it exceeds its own limits. The Dead Universe Theory (DUT), officially published in June 2024 after years of independent research led by physicist and computational scientist Joel Almeida, has just taken a radical step: it now incorporates an epistemic intelligence that calculates, displays, and archives its own scientific robustness in real time.

The latest update to the DUT Simulator for General Relativity introduces impactful implementations. Just like the DUT Quantum Simulator — which is expected to receive powerful innovations in future versions — the self-refutation module is exclusive to the General Relativity line based on Albert Einstein’s legacy. It was even named after Einstein himself, as a tribute to the greatest modern theorist of gravitation.

The simulator also refutes speculative theories lacking mathematical or observational grounding — as it already did with the popular hypothesis that the observable universe was born from a stellar black hole. This idea, despite being published in reputable journals, has unfortunately been peer-reviewed by artificial intelligence systems that often make mistakes in basic criteria, having been trained to validate ΛCDM assumptions without proper physical or logical rigor.

At the heart of this advancement lies the DUT Quantum Simulator — a 100% offline, decentralized platform that not only models gravity in a non-singular regime but now also assigns an automatic score (from 1 to 100) to the consistency of DUT in light of new astronomical discoveries. Each simulation, geodesic, or tested fossil structure generates a dynamic graph of theoretical robustness. Moreover, any observational data surpassing the 13.8 billion-year chronological threshold — such as ancient galaxies, dead stars, or early-formed supermassive black holes — is immediately flagged by the system as empirical validation of DUT.

This function is based on two foundational memories of the theory:

1. DUT Original Memory (June 2024)

The initial version of DUT made no specific predictions prior to its publication. The proposal was structural: to reinterpret the observable universe as an entropic anomaly inside a structural black hole formed from the collapse of a dead ancestral universe. No quantitative forecast had been formally recorded before June 2024. This proposal differs from those suggesting the observable universe emerged from a black hole — a notion the simulator has already refuted mathematically, empirically, and epistemologically.

2. DUT Post-Validation Memory (from July 2024 onward)

With the launch of the DUT Quantum Simulator, observational data began to be actively monitored. The discovery of galaxies like GLASS-z13 (z ~ 13.1), early massive stars, quiescent galaxies formed in under 300 million years, and the detection of supermassive black holes in the primordial universe are all automatically computed by the system as high-scoring validating events.

The system also proposes that structures such as theoretical black stars, fossil galaxies, and anomalous entropy gradients may reach scores above 95, indicating not only compatibility with DUT but active confirmation of its principles.

And this score will rise. The DUT validation engine is programmed to recognize and scale the epistemic weight of each new astronomical discovery. Specifically, it reacts to data that challenges the standard ΛCDM chronology — especially findings that precede the 13.8-billion-year limit.

The scoring system operates as follows:

0–60: consistent with ΛCDM or neutral to cosmological models,

61–84: partially compatible with DUT but non-exclusive,

85–100: strongly supportive of DUT and inconsistent with ΛCDM predictions.

Discoveries by the James Webb Space Telescope — including massive galaxies at redshifts z > 10, quiescent systems formed in less than 300 million years, or supermassive black holes in the early universe — are automatically classified as critical validators, typically scoring between 95 and 100.

Each new structure beyond the 13.8-billion-year horizon doesn’t just support DUT. It quantitatively strengthens it. The more ancient the fossil, the higher the score. And the system requires no manual review to respond: it is built to compute validation through contradiction, and it does so without bias or delay.

Rather than insisting on indefinite cosmic expansion, DUT proposes an asymmetric thermodynamic retraction — in which galaxies move apart not because space is expanding, but because they deform within an entropic gravitational field, embedded in a collapsed geometry inherited from an ancestral universe.

More than just a scientific theory, DUT presents itself as an autonomous epistemic structure. It makes future predictions, refutes itself when contradicted, validates itself with new observational data, and — perhaps most impressively — requires no committees to be falsified: it signals its own excesses.

In an era marked by replicability crises and hyperdependence on large consortia, DUT may seem like an anomaly. But, like all anomalies in physics, it may simply be anticipating the next leap.

And this time, we made sure it’s impossible to cheat. The source code is fully open, available for public scrutiny, and works 100% offline, without APIs, cloud dependencies or any hidden layer that could influence outcomes. Researchers can download the system, simulate gravitational behavior, test cosmological fossils, and immediately verify whether DUT is consistent or broken.

LINK DUT. Unified General Relativity Research Tool: https://zenodo.org/records/15778491

The General Relativity version can be downloaded here:

🔗 DUT General Relativity Simulator – Zenodo

The Quantum Simulator, with its entropy-based core and black hole model, is available at:

🔗 DUT Quantum Simulator – ExtractoDAO

No passwords. No registration. No institution required. Just science, in its rawest and most transparent form.

Whether DUT will become the new standard or be replaced by something even deeper, only time will tell. But if we are right — if the universe truly is a decaying gravitational echo of a previous cosmos — then perhaps this will be remembered as the moment science allowed itself to question the beginning, and, with it, everything else.

