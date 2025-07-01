Particle to Bring Long Reads to Personalized News Experience, and Announces Partnership with The Atlantic

Particle is adding Long Reads, including pieces from partner publication The Atlantic.

The new feature makes it easier and more efficient for readers to access in-depth reporting and storytelling in addition to summaries of the day’s top news.

Users can get the news summarized and they can read longer commentary and analysis pieces, all in one place.” — Sara Beykpour, Co-Founder & CEO of Particle

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Particle is introducing a new personalized feature, called Long Reads, that offers users more in-depth, narrative-driven journalism within the news app. Long Reads will soon be integrated into Particle newsfeeds through the app’s personalization and recommendation system, always connecting users to the content they care about most.As part of a new partnership also announced today, The Atlantic will be one of the publishers featured in Long Reads. The collaboration between Particle and The Atlantic highlights both companies’ commitment to adapting to a new era in both technology and publishing, while always meeting audiences where they are with high-quality journalism.Users can explore pieces from The Atlantic natively on Particle, ensuring a smooth experience for both catching up on the day’s most important headlines while also being able to take a closer look at stories via long-form content. Some Long Reads will be suggested to users within story summary pages in an effort to provide more context or a deeper dive on a topic.The addition of Long Reads is essential for people to fully experience quality journalism, while staying true to Particle’s promise to deliver news in a personalized, organized, and efficient manner.“This partnership with The Atlantic is a big step toward Particle’s goal of cultivating a more informed public by providing access to diverse coverage, context, and opportunities to go deeper,” said Sara Beykpour, Co-Founder and CEO of Particle. “Users can get the news summarized and they can read longer commentary and analysis pieces, all in one place.”Particle, which is available to download on iOS devices globally, offers a streamlined and personalized news experience by using artificial intelligence to gather articles on a topic and distill them into a short bulleted summary. Particle also offers tailored topic and entity pages, key quotes from notable voices, and links to pertinent documents, social posts or other web content. Since the successful launch of the app in November 2024, Particle has seen rapid growth, topping the App Store ’s Magazines & Newspapers category for several consecutive days in multiple countries.“The Atlantic’s mission is to reach more readers with essential news and information, and we’re constantly looking for new and innovative ways to share our journalism,” said Nicholas Thompson, CEO of The Atlantic. “Particle is a leader in AI innovation for our industry, and this makes it possible for worlds of new readers to engage with our journalism.”

