Revolutionary AI Technology Simplifies Investment Property Search

Homesage.ai uses AI to find properties with investment potential. AI-based vs. traditional Comparative Market Analysis (CMA)

AI-Powered Platform Uncovers Hidden Real Estate Deals for Investors & Agents Instantly (+ Real Estate API integration).

We believe AI should work for you. Our AI-powered property analysis empowers investors, realtors, lenders and other professionals to find better deals and avoid costly mistakes.” — Blaze Dimov, Founder of Homesage.ai

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For a long time, finding the right investment property has been a frustrating and time-consuming process.

Real estate professionals have struggled with incomplete data, missed investment opportunities, endless manual research, and the risk of costly mistakes.

Sifting through outdated listings, unreliable comps, and hidden renovation issues has made it challenging to spot actual value—until now.



Use AI to Find Properties with Investment Potential

Homesage.ai, a revolutionary proptech company, has just launched its next-generation AI-powered platform that’s set to transform the way real estate professionals discover, analyze, and secure high-potential investment properties.

Leveraging cutting-edge AI models, Homesage.ai processes data from thousands of property listings daily, including off-market properties, uncovering hidden gems, off-market opportunities, and lucrative deals that traditional searches may often overlook.



Discover MLS Hidden Gems and Off-Market Opportunities

Every property has its own story and potential that can be discovered through big data.

AI-powered property reports reveal Investment Potential Score, Renovation Cost Estimate, Price Flexibility Score, ROI Projections, Long-term Rental and Airbnb metrics, and Historical Value trends.

This information empowers real estate professionals to evaluate properties quickly, negotiate smarter, and avoid costly mistakes.

Homesage.ai’s daily data analyses include MLS and off-market properties, as well as distressed homes that traditional searches often miss.

Its AI models can spot homes with untapped equity, renovation potential, or favorable price flexibility, giving users access to hidden opportunities and the chance to act before these properties hit the mainstream market.



Instantly Access Accurate Comparable Sales (Comps)

Knowing the actual value of a property is essential. Homesage.ai is the first company to incorporate AI-detected property condition into its Comps and ARV (After-repair Value) tools—analyzing recent sales, property features, neighborhood data, and the actual state of each home to deliver highly accurate, up-to-date comparable sales in seconds.

For investors and realtors, this means smarter pricing strategies and the ability to quickly uncover properties with strong investment potential - all without the slow manual legwork.



Automate Tedious Tasks, Save Time and Focus on Growth

Homesage.ai’s platform lets AI handle the heavy lifting. Automated alerts, customizable filters, and intuitive dashboards streamline research, analysis, and reporting.

Investors, realtors, lenders and contractors can spend less time searching and more time closing deals.



Make Smarter Decisions with AI-Powered Property Analysis

Every property is unique, and so is its investment profile. Homesage.ai’s Full Property Reports use advanced AI models—including computer vision—to deliver instant, comprehensive insights for any property.

Users receive Investment Potential Scores, Renovation Cost Estimates, Price Flexibility Scores, ROI Projections, and historical value trends, all in one place.

This empowers users to evaluate properties with confidence, avoid costly mistakes, and negotiate from a position of strength.



Supercharge Your Platform with Powerful Real Estate APIs

Supercharging real estate businesses and tech platforms is now easier than ever, thanks to a robust suite of AI-powered APIs and MCPs designed for seamless integration and actionable insights.

These Real Estate APIs enable IT developers to provide their clients with instant, easy-to-integrate data-driven proptech tools that can be used on any real estate, financial, or insurance platform or website.

For example, the Investment Potential API leverages neural networks to evaluate the profitability of properties across the U.S., helping users identify lucrative opportunities that might otherwise go unnoticed.

The Property Condition API uses advanced computer vision to categorize properties as “Excellent”, “Good,” “Outdated,” “Poor,” or “Very Poor,” providing a clear snapshot of a property’s current state for buyers, agents, lenders, contractors and others.

Rental investors also benefit from Long-term and Short-term (Airbnb) Rental Estimate APIs, which provide accurate income forecasts and help users evaluate cash flow and cap rates for both traditional and vacation rentals.

By integrating these APIs, IT developers, real estate professionals, and business owners can offer their users a comprehensive, data-rich experience - enabling smarter decisions, better client engagement, and a distinct competitive advantage.



About Homesage.ai

Homesage.ai leverages advanced AI to analyze and present exclusive insights on thousands of off-market and MLS listings daily, as well as 140+ million residential properties in the U.S., empowering real estate professionals and their clients to identify the most lucrative investment opportunities in the market.

The platform serves investors, realtors, lenders, contractors, IT developers, proptech companies, and insurance providers through a comprehensive suite of AI-powered investment analysis tools, property reports, and API solutions.

For more information, visit homesage.ai or contact the team at contact@homesage.ai.

