Omnigence Asset Management Spotlights Benefits of Lower Mid-Market Evergreen PE vs. Traditional Buy-and-Hold Strategies

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Omnigence Asset Management has released new analysis, “Lower Mid-Market, Evergreen PE,” highlighting the structural advantages of lower mid-market (LMM) serial consolidation strategies executed through evergreen vehicles with income-sweep mechanisms. According to the report, this approach can deliver 20%+ IRRs, monthly distributions, shorter capital lock-up, and greater adaptability than traditional private equity buy-and-hold funds.“With properly structured income and equity sweeps, LMM serial consolidation PE can match the return potential of traditional PE—but with greater liquidity, higher DPI, shorter duration, and lower valuation risk,” said Stephen Johnston, Managing Director at Omnigence Asset Management.Key FindingsOmnigence’s analysis compares the LMM evergreen model to conventional private equity structures and finds meaningful advantages:• Target IRRs for both models are in the 20%+ range, but LMM achieves this through a combination of recurring yield and equity optionality, whereas traditional PE relies entirely on terminal equity appreciation.• Distribution capacity (DPI) is materially stronger in the LMM model, often exceeding 1.0x within five years, while conventional PE typically delays distributions until final exits.• Exit multiples required for equivalent returns are lower in the LMM structure (around 8x EBITDA) compared to traditional PE (often ~18x), reducing dependency on market timing and valuation stretch.• Fund duration is significantly shorter in LMM models, averaging four years versus the ten-year average for traditional closed-end PE funds.• Adaptability to macroeconomic conditions is higher, allowing dynamic allocation and reinvestment as markets shift.• Leverage usage is typically moderate (~3x) in LMM funds, in contrast to higher leverage (~6x or more) in many buyout-focused strategies.Why It MattersIn an environment of heightened macroeconomic volatility, rising interest rates, and declining exit multiples, traditional PE structures face growing risk. Long-duration, illiquid, and exit-dependent models can leave investors exposed to capital lock-up and valuation compression. The LMM model offers a disciplined, agile, and income-sensitive alternative, allowing investors to benefit from recurring distributions, active reinvestment, and real-time liquidity improvements—without sacrificing return potential. “This isn’t just about returns—it's about control, adaptability, and reducing reliance on macro factors you can’t influence,” Johnston added.About Omnigence Asset ManagementOmnigence Asset Management is a Canadian alternative investment platform delivering high-conviction strategies across farmland, operational private equity, secondaries, and healthcare. 