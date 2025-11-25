Omnigence Releases New Analysis on Farmland’s Role in Portfolio Construction

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Omnigence Asset Management announces the release of its latest whitepaper, Improving the Efficient Frontier of Mixed Asset Portfolios with Farmland in Negative and Positive Stock/Bond Correlation Regimes. The report examines how Canadian row-crop farmland may contribute to portfolio diversification and efficiency under both stable macro conditions and periods when traditional stock–bond relationships weaken.The analysis models two distinct environments, one stagflationary and one stable, to evaluate how farmland’s historically low correlations and relatively low volatility may support risk-adjusted outcomes in multi-asset portfolios. The findings suggest that even modest allocations to farmland may help enhance portfolio resilience whether stock–bond correlations remain negative or shift into positive territory.The whitepaper offers allocators a research-driven perspective on farmland’s potential role as a strategic complement within institutional portfolios.The full report is available here: https://omnigenceam.com/farmland/updates DISCLAIMER: Our reports, including this paper, express our opinions which have been based, in part, upon generally available public information and research as well as upon inferences and deductions made through our due diligence, research and analytical process. The information contained in this paper includes information from, or data derived from, public third party sources including industry publications, reports and research papers. Although this third-party information and data is believed to be reliable, neither Omnigence Asset Management nor its agents (collectively “Omnigence”) have independently verified the accuracy, currency or completeness of any of the information and data contained in this paper which is derived from such third party sources and, therefore, there is no assurance or guarantee as to the accuracy or completeness of such included information and data. Omnigence and its agents hereby disclaim any liability whatsoever in respect of any third-party information or data, and the results derived from our utilization of that data in our analysis. While we have a good-faith belief in the accuracy of what we write, all such information is presented “as is,” without warranty of any kind, whether express or implied. The use made of the information and conclusions set forth in this paper is solely at the risk of the user of this information. This paper is intended only as general information presented for the convenience of the reader and should not in any way be construed as investment or other advice whatsoever. Omnigence is not registered as an investment dealer or advisor in any jurisdiction and this report does not represent investment advice of any kind. The reader should seek the advice of relevant professionals (including a registered investment professional) before making any investment decisions. The opinions and views expressed in this paper are subject to change or modification without notice, and Omnigence does not undertake to update or supplement this or any other of its reports or papers as a result of a change in opinion stated herein or otherwise.

