AsedaSciences® and AssayQuant® Partner to Advance Kinome-Based Efficacy and Toxicity Insights Earlier in Drug Discovery

AsedaSciences, a pioneer in AI-powered cellular response profiling of chemicals and associated predictive toxicity risk assessment, is pleased to announce a strategic commercial collaboration with AssayQuant Technologies, Inc., a leader in real-time kinase activity measurement and biochemical kinase screening and profiling. Through this partnership, AssayQuant's advanced KinSight™ Kinome Profiling platform will be integrated into AsedaSciences' 3RnDcloud-based data visualization platform, enabling rapid and seamless interpretation of complex kinome wide kinase inhibitor selectivity data. With real-time kinome profiling, researchers gain greater clarity into on-target and off-target effects, enabling faster, more confident decisions across the preclinical discovery pipeline.AsedaSciences' proprietary 3RnD Kinome Universe module transforms complex kinase panel data—often involving large compound libraries or SAR series, and hundreds of kinases—into automated, interactive visualizations. By incorporating AssayQuant's kinetic kinase profiling technology, researchers can now swiftly determine kinase inhibitor selectivity across over 400 wild-type protein kinases, while gaining crucial insights into MOA and relative potency directly from the profiling data, supporting both efficacy optimization and toxicity risk assessment."We are thrilled to welcome AssayQuant into the 3RnD ecosystem," said Brad Calvin, CEO of AsedaSciences. "Their cutting-edge kinetic kinase profiling adds significant depth to our analysis pipeline, while we provide a data visualization platform that transforms this data into simpler, faster decisions. Together, we empower researchers not only to procure their services with ease, but also to integrate additional synergistic screening data, enabling customers to make rapid, data-driven decisions with confidence."AssayQuant's PhosphoSenstechnology enables continuous, physiologically-relevant measurement of kinase activity across a broad kinome. By generating high-resolution kinetic data, PhosphoSensenhances compound selectivity and efficacy decisions far earlier in the drug discovery process. The integration with AsedaSciences' 3RnD platform ensures that this high-resolution data is fully actionable—streamlining compound selection based on ideal target and off-target profiles aligned with desired therapeutic or safety profiles."The synergy between our technologies offers a new level of precision in drug discovery," said E. William Radany, PhD. of AssayQuant Technologies. "Together, we provide a unique solution that merges biochemical insights with cellular impact, accelerating development while mitigating risk."The collaboration aligns with the broader industry shift toward systems-level data integration and adverse outcome pathway (AOP) modeling, enabling researchers to link kinase modulation directly to upstream and downstream phenotypic and toxicological outcomes. Through 3RnD, customers gain intuitive access to advanced analytics and data visualization, bringing scientific clarity and business agility to drug discovery pipeline selection, prioritization and progression.About AsedaSciencesAsedaSciences' platform provides integrated non-animal screening methods, machine learning, and cloud-based data analysis and visualization for earlier prediction of toxicity risk to support safer compound design across the chemical-producing industries. Through its innovative, cloud-based, AI-driven 3RnD platform, AsedaSciences empowers scientists to rapidly understand the relationship between chemical structures and their biological effects to support the selection of safer compounds.About AssayQuantAssayQuant Technologies is a leading provider of real-time kinase activity assays, founded in 2015 by scientists Dr. Barbara Imperiali and Dr. Erik Schaefer. Built on the patented PhosphoSenstechnology—exclusively licensed from MIT and validated in hundreds of publications—AssayQuant enables precise, kinetic measurement of kinase activity using Chelation-Enhanced Fluorescence (ChEF). With a focus on scientific rigor, ease of use, and expert support, AssayQuant empowers researchers to accelerate drug discovery and deepen insights into cellular signaling.

