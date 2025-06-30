RuPaul’s Drag Race, Isabela Merced, Billie Eilish Win Big at 2025 PRIDE AWARDS
The 2025 PRIDE AWARDS Honors LGBTQIA Trailblazers with Powerful Celebration at Lincoln Center
The PRIDE AWARDS are a love letter to our community — a moment to honor those who are pushing culture forward & breaking barriers”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, June 29th, the Elinor Bunin Munroe Amphitheater at Lincoln Center radiated pride, purpose, and celebration as the 2025 PRIDE AWARDS honored influential voices and changemakers in the LGBTQIA community.
— N. Mabasa Mathope, President of America's Rainbow Film Festival
Hosted by the iconic Dominique Jackson — actress, model, and author — the evening was filled with unforgettable moments and moving tributes. Among the distinguished guests were former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, writer and actor Max Talisman, community advocate and The LGBT Center CEO, Dr. Carla Smith, actress Jerrie Johnson, and celebrity hairstylist, Larry Sims.
The ceremony spotlighted individuals whose work uplifts and advances equity, inclusion, and visibility across sectors.
“The PRIDE AWARDS are a love letter to our community — a moment to honor those who are pushing culture forward and breaking barriers,” said N. Mabasa Mathope, President of America’s Rainbow Film Festival. “It’s more than a ceremony; it’s a collective affirmation of our power, our beauty, and our right to be seen, celebrated, and protected.”
The complete list of 2025 PRIDE AWARD winners are at www.prideawards.nyc.
Community Honorary Awards
Lifetime Achievement Award: Sir Elton John
Actors in Drag on Screen: John Leguizamo
Best Executive Award: Dennis Williams, SVP Corporate Social Responsibility at Warner Bros. Discovery/HBO
Humanitarian Award: Rashad Robinson
Philanthropist Award: Erik Bottcher
HIV/AIDS Advocate Award: Luna Ortiz
Political/Activism Award: Karine Jean-Pierre
Ally Advocate Award: Johanne Morne
Fashion Forward Award: Telfar Clemens
Film, TV & Competitive Awards Categories
Best Picture
“Queens of the Dead”
Best Actor in a Motion Picture
Jonathan Majors “Magazine Dreams”
Best Actress in a Motion Picture
Sabrina Jieafa “Egghead & Twinkie”
Best Director: Motion Picture
Tina Romero “Queens of the Dead”
Best Series or Miniseries:
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
Best Actress in a Series or Miniseries
Bella Ramsey “The Last of Us”
Best Actor in a Series or Miniseries
John Turturro “Severance”
Best Director: Series, Miniseries
Yana Gorskaya “What We Do In The Shadows”
Best Supporting (Actor)
Wilson Cruz “Star Trek Discovery”
Best Supporting (Actress)
Isabela Merced “The Last of Us”
Best Ensemble Cast (Motion Picture)
“Things Like This”
Best Ensemble Cast (Series or Miniseries)
“Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire”
Best Teleplay
“Clean Slate”
Best Documentary
“Move Ya Body: The Birth of House”
Best International Film
“Rains of Babel”
Best Hair and Makeup
Larry Sims
Best Stylist
Ty Hunter
Best Music Video
Billie Eilish – “Lunch”
Best Soundtrack: Original or Existing Song
“Defying Gravity” (“Wicked” - Sung by Cythnia Erivo & Ariana Grande)
Best Commercial
Starbucks – “Coffee Frenemies”
Best Stage Play
“Oh Mary”
Lamonia Brown
Pride Awards 2025
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Karine Jean-Pierre
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.