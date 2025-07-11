Omnigence Asset Management Highlights Long-Term Benefits of Investing in GP Stakes

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Omnigence Asset Management is drawing attention to the growing opportunity in GP stake investing, a strategy that involves acquiring minority ownership positions in alternative asset managers themselves — not just their funds. In a new client note and advisor briefing series, the firm outlines how GP stakes offer a powerful blend of income, growth, and alignment with the long-term economics of private markets.“Most investors focus on participating in private market funds,” said Stephen Johnston, Managing Director at Omnigence. “But owning part of the asset manager — the GP — gives you access to the fee engine, the carried interest, and the structural upside.”Key Benefits of GP Stakes Investing:• Recurring income from management fees across multiple vintages and vehicles• Participation in carried interest (performance fees) with long-dated tailwinds• Diversified exposure across the GP’s platform, not just a single fund• Alignment with the GP’s growth in assets, brand, and enterprise value• Downside resilience, as management fees tend to be stable even in risk-off marketsGP stakes are a core holding in the portfolio of Genivent, a partner of Omnigence, particularly as allocators seek alternatives to crowded fund-of-fund models and passive private market exposure.Platform SynergyThe firm is actively pursuing GP-level acquisitions, including with its partner funds — creating an ecosystem where investors benefit from both fund-level performance and the underlying growth of the asset management businesses themselves.About Omnigence Asset ManagementOmnigence Asset Management is a $1B+ Canadian-based alternative investment platform delivering high-conviction strategies across farmland, private equity, secondaries, and sector-specific GP partnerships. With offices in Toronto and Calgary, the firm is focused on providing transparent, cash-flowing, and institutionally overlooked strategies to long-term investors.DISCLAIMER: Our reports, including this paper, express our opinions which have been based, in part, upon generally available public information and research as well as upon inferences and deductions made through our due diligence, research and analytical process. The information contained in this paper includes information from, or data derived from, public third party sources including industry publications, reports and research papers. Although this third-party information and data is believed to be reliable, neither Omnigence Asset Management nor its agents (collectively “Omnigence”) have independently verified the accuracy, currency or completeness of any of the information and data contained in this paper which is derived from such third party sources and, therefore, there is no assurance or guarantee as to the accuracy or completeness of such included information and data. Omnigence and its agents hereby disclaim any liability whatsoever in respect of any third-party information or data, and the results derived from our utilization of that data in our analysis. While we have a good-faith belief in the accuracy of what we write, all such information is presented “as is,” without warranty of any kind, whether express or implied. The use made of the information and conclusions set forth in this paper is solely at the risk of the user of this information. This paper is intended only as general information presented for the convenience of the reader and should not in any way be construed as investment or other advice whatsoever. Omnigence is not registered as an investment dealer or advisor in any jurisdiction and this report does not represent investment advice of any kind. The reader should seek the advice of relevant professionals (including a registered investment professional) before making any investment decisions. The opinions and views expressed in this paper are subject to change or modification without notice, and Omnigence does not undertake to update or supplement this or any other of its reports or papers as a result of a change in opinion stated herein or otherwise.

