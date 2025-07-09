Omnigence Asset Management Releases New Report Challenging Conventional Thinking in Alternative Investments

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Omnigence Asset Management has released a new research report titled "High-Cost Beta Masquerading as Alpha: The Institutional Illusion of Alternative Investing and the Need to Return to Basics." The report challenges the prevailing orthodoxy behind much of today’s alternative allocations, arguing that investors are paying premium fees for crowded, over-financialized exposures that increasingly resemble public market return behavior while failing to deliver compelling risk adjusted returns.“There’s a growing disconnect between what is marketed as ‘alternative’ and what delivers uncorrelated, alpha-generating return streams,” said Stephen Johnston, Managing Director at Omnigence. “The industry has drifted into complexity and sameness — layering fees, leverage, and intermediaries onto exposures that offer little structural protection, are over-crowded and hence lack resilience.”The report outlines structural flaws in many modern alt portfolios, including:• Overconcentration in consensus themes (infrastructure, mega-buyout PE, private credit funds behaving like CLOs)• Need to resort to leverage and financial engineering to manufacture returnsIn contrast, Omnigence outlines a back-to-basics philosophy rooted in simplicity, operational value creation, and capital scarcity. Alternative strategies should prioritize transparency, cash flow, and investor alignment — with a focus on sectors overlooked by allocators.About Omnigence Asset ManagementOmnigence Asset Management is a Canadian-based alternative investment platform focused on high-conviction strategies in farmland, operational private equity, secondaries, and healthcare. With offices in Toronto and Calgary, the firm is committed to offering investors resilient, transparent, and purpose-built alternatives in an increasingly crowded market. Omnigence has grown to over CA$1 billion in platform assets by focusing on what it describes as the neglected middle —investment opportunities that are too small or too operationally complex for large institutions and mainstream alternative managers under pressure to deploy billions in capital.DISCLAIMER: Our reports, including this paper, express our opinions which have been based, in part, upon generally available public information and research as well as upon inferences and deductions made through our due diligence, research and analytical process. The information contained in this paper includes information from, or data derived from, public third party sources including industry publications, reports and research papers. Although this third-party information and data is believed to be reliable, neither Omnigence Asset Management nor its agents (collectively “Omnigence”) have independently verified the accuracy, currency or completeness of any of the information and data contained in this paper which is derived from such third party sources and, therefore, there is no assurance or guarantee as to the accuracy or completeness of such included information and data. Omnigence and its agents hereby disclaim any liability whatsoever in respect of any third-party information or data, and the results derived from our utilization of that data in our analysis. While we have a good-faith belief in the accuracy of what we write, all such information is presented “as is,” without warranty of any kind, whether express or implied. The use made of the information and conclusions set forth in this paper is solely at the risk of the user of this information. This paper is intended only as general information presented for the convenience of the reader and should not in any way be construed as investment or other advice whatsoever. Omnigence is not registered as an investment dealer or advisor in any jurisdiction and this report does not represent investment advice of any kind. The reader should seek the advice of relevant professionals (including a registered investment professional) before making any investment decisions. The opinions and views expressed in this paper are subject to change or modification without notice, and Omnigence does not undertake to update or supplement this or any other of its reports or papers as a result of a change in opinion stated herein or otherwise.

