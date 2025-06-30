A Spark of Safety: EZ Smart Tools Keeps Homes Fire-Free This July 4th

EZ Smart Mini-Rake Gutter Cleaning Tool EZ Smart Tools Mini Rake Helps Fire Prevention EZ Smart Inspection Mirror Tool

The dazzling displays of fireworks light up the night sky but also pose a hidden danger: stray sparks igniting flammable debris around your home.

July 4th is a time for celebration, not a fire catastrophe. Our EZ Smart Tools Mini-Rake and Power Cobweb Duster make it easy to eliminate fire risks without risking your safety on a ladder.” — Mark Ramsay Jr.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Independence Day approaches, the dazzling displays of fireworks light up the night sky, but they also bring a hidden danger: stray sparks igniting flammable debris in gutters and around homes. EZ Smart Tools is proud to offer simple, safe and effective solutions with its Mini Rake and Power Cobweb Duster, designed to keep your home fire-safe by cleaning out dry leaves, twigs and cobwebs from hard-to-reach areas without climbing a ladder.Clear the Danger and Stay on Solid GroundThe EZ Smart Mini Rake is a lightweight, adjustable tool perfect for removing leaves, branches and debris from gutters, roofs and other out-of-reach spots where flammable materials accumulate. Its pivoting head adjusts to multiple angles, making it easy to clean gutters with or without gutter guards – ensuring no debris is left behind to catch a stray spark. Combined with EZ Smart Tools Extension Pole and homeowners can tackle fire hazards safely, from the ground.Complementing this, the EZ Smart Power Cobweb Duster effortlessly removes cobwebs, dust, and lightweight debris from high ceilings, corners and exterior surfaces and eaves. Powered by four (4) AA batteries (sold separately) it’s two-speed motor and adjustable elbow make quick work of potential fire starters, like dry cobwebs which can ignite easily under the heat of a firework ember. The washable duster head ensures long-term use and works seamlessly with the EZ Smart Tools extension pole for added reach and safety. By adding the EZ Smart Tools Inspection Mirror, users can also easily see the debris in need of removal safely, from the ground.Why It Matters This July 4thFireworks are a leading cause of residential fires during Independence Day celebrations, with the National Fire Protection Association reporting over 19,000 fires caused by fireworks annually. Dry debris in gutters, cobwebs and eaves can act as kindling, turning a stray spark into a devasting blaze. EZ Smart Tools empowers homeowners to take proactive steps to protect their properties by clearing these hazards before the fun begins.“July 4th is a time for celebration, not a fire catastrophe,” said Mark Ramsay Jr, VP at EZ Smart Tools. “Our Mini Rake and Power Cobweb Duster make it easy to eliminate fire risks without risking your safety on a ladder. An ounce of prevention with EZ Smart Tools innovative products can save your home from disaster.”Key Features of EZ Smart Tools• EZ Smart Mini Rake: Durable, corrosion-resistant plastic construction; adjustable pivoting head; ideal for gutters, roofs and landscaping.• EZ Smart Power Cobweb Duster: Two-speed motor; adjustable elbow for hard-to-reach spots; washable, detachable heads.• EZ Smart Inspection Mirror: Corrosion and rust resistant, not easily breakable or bendable and designed to help inspect hard-to-reach areas.• Safety First: When paired with the EZ Smart Tools Extension Pole, EZ Smart Tools products allow debris removal safety from the ground, reducing ladder-related risks.• Versatile and Durable: Build for repeated use, weather resistant, and perfect for year-round home maintenance.AvailabilityThe EZ Smart Mini Rake, Power Cobweb Duster and Inspection Mirror are available for purchase at www.EZsmartTools.com and select retailers, including Westlake Ace Hardware stores. Pair them with the EZ Smart Tools Extension Pole for maximum reach and convenience without needing a ladder. Prepare your home today for a safe and sparkling July 4th.About EZ Smart ToolsEZ Smart Tools provides innovative, lightweight, and durable solutions for home maintenance, designed to make tough jobs safe and simple. From gutter cleaning to cobweb removal, our products help homeowners maintain their properties with ease and confidence. Visit www.EZsmartTools.com for more information.Media ContactMark Ramsay Jr.EZ Smart ToolsEmail: hello@EZsmartTools.comPhone: 402-932-1800Website: www.EZsmartTools.com ###EZ Smart Tools encourages all homeowners to follow local fire safety guidelines and to handle fireworks responsibly. Always check local regulations before using fireworks.

EZ Smart Tools - Fireworks Safety

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.