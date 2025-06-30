Memoir by Adolph Dagan Shares a Bold Journey of Faith and Freedom presented by Atticus Publishing

Adolph Dagan Why I Have Chosen Jesus over My Father's Voodoo

CLARKSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a powerful and deeply personal memoir, Why Have I Chosen Jesus Christ Over My Father’s Voodoo, author and retired U.S. Army veteran Adolph Dagan shares his courageous journey from the heart of West African spiritual traditions to a life transformed by faith in Jesus Christ.Born in the small village of Daganhoé in Togo, West Africa, Adolph Dagan was destined by his father—a voodoo priest—to one day carry on the family’s religious legacy. From an early age, Dagan accompanied his father to the voodoo shrines, unaware that God had a radically different plan for his life.This memoir chronicles Dagan’s life-altering spiritual awakening and the resistance he faced—from both cultural expectations and spiritual opposition. His eventual journey to the United States was marked by hardship, financial struggles, and illness. Yet through it all, his unshakable belief in Jesus Christ led him to freedom, healing, and purpose.“God brought me through it all,” says Dagan. “This book is my testimony—of redemption, of transformation, and of how Christ delivered me from spiritual bondage into true life.”Now a U.S. citizen and Assemblies of God minister, Dagan is also the founder of the Dagan Foundation and owner of Dagan African Market. His inspiring story not only details his escape from a life once destined for voodoo priesthood but also offers a compelling message: True freedom and purpose are found in a personal relationship with Jesus Christ—even in the face of deep-rooted tradition.Dagan, who holds degrees from American Military University and Austin Peay State University, is a decorated educator—recognized twice with the Green Apple Award for Best Teacher in the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System. Fluent in Adja, Ewé, French, and English, he also sings with his four children and remains an active voice in both the Christian and African communities.He is also a co-author of Magnificent Men by Treva R. Gordon.Why Have I Chosen Jesus Christ Over My Father’s Voodoo is available for purchase on Amazon and other online retailers . The book stands as a stirring reminder that no tradition, spiritual background, or circumstance is too powerful for the transforming grace of God.For more information about Adolph Dagan and his work, please visit: www.daganinternationalmarket.com

