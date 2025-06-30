Leoforce Launches 24/7 Candidate Engagement Agent to Transform Career Site Conversions

AI-powered Candidate Engagement Agent boosts apply rates, improves candidate quality, and reduces recruiter workload—24/7, across all devices.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leoforce has unveiled its subsequent evolution in recruiting automation: the Candidate Engagement Agent , an AI-powered assistant that turns career site visitors into pre-screened applicants—day or night.More than just a chatbot, the Candidate Engagement Agent delivers dynamic, human-like conversations to guide candidates through the application process—matching, engaging, screening, and scheduling candidate interviews in real time. Built on Leoforce’s Agentic AI, this intelligent solution creates a high-converting, branded experience that improves application rates and talent quality while reducing recruiter workload.Whether a candidate needs help in their job search, uploading a resume, or applying without one, the Candidate Engagement Agent adapts to their journey—answering questions, asking pre-screening prompts, and even booking interviews automatically. The agent integrates directly with calendar tools and can follow up with candidates through SMS or web chat to reduce drop-off and keep top talent moving forward.“We built this to meet candidates where they are—and when they’re active,” said Madhu Modugu, Founder of Leoforce. “It’s about increasing apply rates without increasing recruiter workload.”Key Features Include:-Agentic AI Conversations: Adaptive, context-rich interactions that reflect your brand’s voice.-Resume Parsing & Job Matching: Automatically surfaces the most relevant roles based on the candidate’s profile.-Intelligent Screening: Uses branching logic to qualify candidates on the spot-Integrated Scheduling: Syncs with hiring calendars or negotiates availability directly.-ATS Re-engagement: Reconnects with candidates already in your system—boosting ROI from past efforts.-Multi-Channel Access: Engage via web, SMS, and QR codes to meet talent wherever they are.With fast implementation, simple configuration, and powerful outcomes, the Candidate Engagement Agent helps recruiting teams do more with the traffic they already have—lowering cost-per-hire, improving time-to-fill, and delivering an exceptional candidate experience.To experience the Candidate Engagement Agent in action, visit www.leoforce.com

