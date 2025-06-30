Press Releases

06/30/2025

Attorney General Tong Opposes Latest United Illuminating Revenue Grab, Brief Filed Today Recommends PURA Reject Full $105 Million Ask

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today filed a brief with the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority urging the full rejection of United Illuminating’s latest $105 million rate hike demand. The company filed for the rate hike last fall, a mere year after receiving a prior revenue increase.

“This revenue demand was a bad faith maneuver from the jump, and an insult to the many Connecticut families and businesses who can barely afford to keep their lights on right now. This whole thing dates back to 2022, when the company sought a bloated $130.7 million increase padded with unsupported expenses and exorbitant corporate profits. It was their job to prove their case, and they could not. We reviewed every penny of that application, and fought hard for savings for Connecticut families and businesses. When United Illuminating didn’t get the rate hike they wanted, they appealed unsuccessfully in court, and have filed two subsequent applications for new rate hikes. Once again, they can’t prove their case. They cannot explain why they should earn a higher return on equity than any other utility. And they cannot show what they are doing to honor their obligations to clean up English Station in New Haven. There is zero justification for this massive rate hike, and PURA should reject it in its entirety,” said Attorney General Tong.

Click here for Attorney General Tong’s brief, which addresses the company’s unsupported return on equity demand, the lack of substantive progress on remediation at English Station, among other costs that do not serve ratepayer needs or interests.

Attorney General Tong is assisted in this matter by Assistant Attorneys General John Wright and Caroline McCormack, and legal intern Aurea Orencia, under the supervision of Michael Wertheimer, Chief of the Consumer Protection Section.



Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov