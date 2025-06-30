Breaking Chains by Serah W. Muiruri Empowers Survivors to Rise, Reclaim, and Heal

New trauma-informed guide offers emotional clarity, practical steps, and cultural compassion to overcome interpersonal violence

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author, counselor, and trauma-informed care professional Serah W. Muiruri releases her most transformative work to date: Breaking Chains : A Guide to Overcoming Interpersonal Violence and Reclaiming Your Strength. This empowering new book delivers a deeply personal and practical roadmap for survivors of mental, emotional, physical, or financial abuse seeking to break free and rebuild.Muiruri, a Certified Rehabilitation Counselor and master’s-level clinician with decades of experience in trauma care, blends lived experience with clinical insight to present a recovery guide that is both deeply human and strikingly effective. With real tools for setting boundaries, navigating post-abuse challenges like co-parenting, and re-establishing identity and self-worth, Breaking Chains is designed to be a lifeline to individuals ready to reclaim their power and rise above adversity.“Your story is not defined by the violence you have experienced. It is defined by the strength, resilience, and courage you show daily,” Serah writes — a core message that fuels every chapter of the book.What sets Breaking Chains apart from other trauma recovery resources is its immediacy and inclusiveness. Alongside reflective journaling prompts and boundary-setting strategies, the book offers legal insight, community-building suggestions, and trauma recovery methods tailored with cultural awareness — especially for underserved and marginalized communities across the globe.This isn’t just a book. It’s a movement.With a call to action for survivors, advocates, educators, faith leaders, and professionals, Serah envisions a future where recovery is not only possible but deeply personal, culturally relevant, and widely supported. Breaking Chains invites all who have experienced interpersonal violence — or work with those who have — to take the first step toward healing, empowerment, and lasting change.________________________________________About the AuthorSerah W. Muiruri was born in rural Kenya and has lived in the U.S. for over 30 years. A Certified Rehabilitation Counselor and trauma-informed care expert, she holds a master’s in clinical counseling and is currently a doctoral student at Cummings Graduate Institute of Behavioral Health. Serah is trained in neurolinguistics, brain-stimulated wellness techniques, and life coaching, and works at Nonotuck Resource Associates, Inc., where she supports individuals with complex diagnoses and interpersonal trauma.She is also the founder of Limitless Success and Wellness, LLC, and the author of Limitless Success with Serah W. Muiruri (2020) and Empowered by Resilience: A Path to Unstoppable Growth (2025). Her mission is to help survivors rediscover their voices through healing rooted in empathy, science, and spirituality.________________________________________Breaking Chains: A Guide to Overcoming Interpersonal Violence and Reclaiming Your StrengthAvailable now on Amazon, Lulu, Barnes & Noble, and other major platforms.Learn more at www.serahmuiruri.com and www.limitlesssuccessandwellness.com (in development)________________________________________Primary Takeaways from the Book:• Abuse and violence know no boundaries• You are not alone• Forgiveness is strength, not weakness• Healing is possible — and personal• Help is power, not shame• You can rise again• Cultural awareness is essential in trauma recovery________________________________________Media Contact:Atticus Publishing(888) 208-9296

BREAKING CHAINS by Serah W. Muiruri

