Omnigence Asset Management Launches Fundserv Access, Expands Advisor Reach Across Canada

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Omnigence Asset Management, a Canadian-based alternative investment platform, is pleased to announce that multiple funds on its platform are now accessible via Fundserv, Canada’s leading investment fund transaction processing network. This move marks a major step in making Omnigence’s differentiated strategies available to a broader network of IIROC advisors, family offices, and discretionary portfolio managers.“We’re proud to take this step toward broadening access to truly alternative strategies,” said Matt Barr, Director at Omnigence. “Advisors are demanding more than traditional fund structures rebranded as ‘alts’. They want genuine diversification, income, and transparency — and we’re delivering just that.”Fundserv Codes Now Available:• Veripath Partners – Canadian row-crop farmland (QWE630, QWE631)• Arvore Partners – Lower-market private equity with cash-flow focus (QWE851, QWE853)• Genivent Partners – Secondary private equity opportunities (launching Q3 2025)• Corpus Partners – Canadian healthcare roll-up strategy (expected Q4 2025)These funds are now accessible to approved advisors through their existing Fundserv dealer systems. Omnigence will also be hosting a national advisor roadshow this fall to highlight how these niche, institutionally underweight sectors can support portfolio resilience and consistent distributions.Why It Matters:Omnigence focuses on what it calls “the structurally overlooked” — opportunities that exist outside of traditional institutional mandates but offer long-term capital preservation and compelling risk-adjusted returns. From Canadian farmland and private healthcare roll-ups to discounted secondary interests, each fund is designed with investor alignment, liquidity options, and operational transparency at its core.The Fundserv launch also coincides with Omnigence crossing CA$1 billion in platform assets, a milestone that reflects growing advisor demand for tangible, non-correlated alternative strategies.About Omnigence Asset ManagementOmnigence is an independent Canadian alternative investment firm delivering specialized, high-conviction strategies across farmland, private equity, secondaries, and healthcare. With offices in Toronto and Calgary, the firm is committed to providing advisors and clients with resilient income, capital discipline, and true portfolio diversification.DISCLAIMER: Our reports, including this paper, express our opinions which have been based, in part, upon generally available public information and research as well as upon inferences and deductions made through our due diligence, research and analytical process. The information contained in this paper includes information from, or data derived from, public third party sources including industry publications, reports and research papers. Although this third-party information and data is believed to be reliable, neither Omnigence Asset Management nor its agents (collectively “Omnigence”) have independently verified the accuracy, currency or completeness of any of the information and data contained in this paper which is derived from such third party sources and, therefore, there is no assurance or guarantee as to the accuracy or completeness of such included information and data. Omnigence and its agents hereby disclaim any liability whatsoever in respect of any third-party information or data, and the results derived from our utilization of that data in our analysis. While we have a good-faith belief in the accuracy of what we write, all such information is presented “as is,” without warranty of any kind, whether express or implied. The use made of the information and conclusions set forth in this paper is solely at the risk of the user of this information. This paper is intended only as general information presented for the convenience of the reader and should not in any way be construed as investment or other advice whatsoever. Omnigence is not registered as an investment dealer or advisor in any jurisdiction and this report does not represent investment advice of any kind. The reader should seek the advice of relevant professionals (including a registered investment professional) before making any investment decisions. The opinions and views expressed in this paper are subject to change or modification without notice, and Omnigence does not undertake to update or supplement this or any other of its reports or papers as a result of a change in opinion stated herein or otherwise.

