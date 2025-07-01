New Book Release: 'We Have Dominion, We Have Power, and We Have Authority!' by Pastor Imolyn V. Whitehill

A True Story of Trauma, Faith, and Finding Hope in the Shadows

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Journey with Angels is the powerful new memoir from author Leslie Przymusinski, capturing the resilience of the human spirit in the face of unimaginable adversity. Based on the true story of a three-year-old Jamaican girl handed over to an abusive family, this heartfelt narrative sheds light on a childhood filled with trauma, and the strength found in divine encounters and human kindness that eventually led her to healing and purpose.As the story unfolds, readers witness a journey from pain to perseverance, one where angels—both spiritual and earthly—intervene in the life of a child who refuses to be broken. Now, as a woman who has transformed her suffering into strength, Leslie writes not only to share her story but to reach out to others who may be enduring silent battles.“I wrote the book to empower those who may be facing the same trials and tribulations,” Leslie says. “Maybe they will see my book and feel moved to reach out for help.”Leslie Przymusinski holds a bachelor’s degree in organizational management and a master’s in management from St. Louis University. A seasoned traveler, jazz lover, and now retired, she lives in Florida, where she is embracing her lifelong dream of writing. This is her debut book.Readers of My Journey with Angels can expect to be moved, uplifted, and inspired to believe in the power of grace, resilience, and the unseen hands that guide us through our darkest hours.My Journey with Angels is available now at Barnes & Noble: Order the Book

My Journey with Angels by Leslie Przymusinski

