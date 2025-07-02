Cannabis & Tech Today Opens Submissions for 2025 Innovation Awards

Honoring Breakthroughs in Cannabis Technology, Sustainability, Product Design, and Operational Excellence

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cannabis & Tech Today , the leading media outlet covering cannabis science, innovation, and more, has officially opened submissions for its 2025 Innovation Awards, celebrating groundbreaking achievements across the cannabis industry.The Innovation Awards recognize excellence in cannabis technology, product development, sustainability, and operational solutions that drive the industry forward. Submissions are open now through August 31, 2025, with winners to be featured in the magazine’s January 2026 print and digital edition.“Innovation in cannabis means solving real problems in smart, sustainable ways,” said Cannabis & Tech Today Managing Editor Aron Vaughan. “These awards highlight the creators, engineers, and brands making cannabis more efficient, accessible, and responsible.”Award Categories Include:Cultivation & SustainabilityExtraction & Lab ScienceRetail & Dispensary InnovationSoftware & Data SolutionsVape & Smoke TechWeighing & ProcessingPackaging & ComplianceAutomation & RoboticsEntries will first be narrowed down to a shortlist by the Cannabis & Tech Today editorial team. Shortlisted entries will then be evaluated using a combined scoring system: one-third weight from the judging panel and two-thirds weight from public voting. Judges will assess based on impact, scalability, originality, and execution, ensuring a balanced and transparent selection process that reflects both expert insight and industry-wide relevance.2025 Judges Include:Kris Karl, Co-CEO of 3isFor – Purpose-driven strategist & regenerative agriculture leaderKyle Loucks, Founder & CEO of RollPros – Engineer and developer of TruRoll automation techMike Kennedy, Co-Founder & CSO of Green Check – Fintech innovator in cannabis banking and complianceAron Vaughan, Managing Editor, Cannabis & Tech TodayCharles Warner, CEO, Innovative Properties WorldwideAll winners will receive editorial features in Cannabis & Tech Today, visibility across its partner media channels, and promotional support throughout 2026. Finalists not selected as winners will be offered complimentary placement in the magazine’s upcoming Industry Directory.Submission Info:The entry form and full award criteria can be found at:Deadline for entries: August 31, 2025For media inquiries or sponsorship opportunities, please contact:📧 admin@goipw.com | 📞 720.476.4920About Cannabis & Tech TodayCannabis & Tech Today is the premier national publication exploring the business, science, and technology shaping the cannabis industry. A trusted source for news, profiles, and trend analysis, the magazine connects innovators across verticals—from cultivation to compliance and beyond.

