The Practice Reimagined: How MiAI Law is Building the Future of Legal Practice — Tool by Tool, Case by Case

Xraised’s New Series Spotlighting Legal Innovation with Laina Chan

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xraised, a leading platform for industry innovation and thought leadership, continues its groundbreaking series The Practice Reimagined: From Courtroom to Code with an in-depth interview featuring legal technology pioneer Laina Chan, co-founder and CEO of MiAI Law. This second instalment shines a spotlight on how Legal AI Research is transforming access to justice by empowering underserved legal professionals with cutting-edge tools tailored for real-world challenges.

In today’s legal landscape, it’s not just the under-resourced or the rural practitioner who struggle with research — it’s every lawyer, from the solo operator to the largest institutional team. In Episode 17 of The Practice Reimagined, MiAI Law founder Laina Chan makes the case that legal AI should not be about privileged access but about setting a new baseline for the entire profession.



Built for the Whole Profession

“Every lawyer, regardless of where they practice or who their client is, faces the same fundamental challenge: the volume and complexity of legal material are overwhelming,” Chan tells Xraised. “MiAI Law is built to ensure that no one — whether you’re a barrister taking a last-minute brief, an in-house team fielding unfamiliar issues, or a small firm lawyer with too many files — is left searching blindly in an ocean of case law and legislation.”

The MiAI platform is designed for universality: its research modes range from rapid, targeted case summaries to in-depth, comprehensive reports. But at every level, the commitment is the same: accuracy, traceability, and actionable clarity. Chan is clear: “Speed is useless without trust. Our answers are not just quick — they’re defensible and transparent, so any practitioner can rely on them with confidence.”



Realigning Legal Practice Around Insight, Not Access

Chan’s philosophy is simple: legal technology should eliminate arbitrary advantages. “The traditional divide between those who have research resources and those who don’t is no longer acceptable,” she says. “MiAI Law exists to level the playing field, so every practitioner — not just those with deep pockets or institutional support — can walk into court, negotiations, or a client meeting fully prepared.”

This is not just about efficiency. By surfacing all relevant authorities and pinpointing both core and peripheral legal issues, MiAI enables lawyers to devote their energy to strategy and advocacy, not endless document review. “No one should have to fear missing a critical precedent or being blindsided in court. MiAI puts the entire profession on equal footing.”



Universal Problems, Universal Tools

MiAI Law’s traction is proof that the problem is not niche: “Lawyers everywhere are drowning in information,” Chan says. “We built MiAI to transform that problem into an advantage — so practitioners at every level can cut through the noise, see what really matters, and act with certainty.”

What makes MiAI distinctive is an uncompromising approach to quality. Whether delivering a ‘lite’ summary or a deep research report, every output is anchored in primary sources, verifiable, and structured to professional standards. The result: MiAI will become the baseline, not the exception, for legal research — a tool that every lawyer can trust, no matter the context.



Setting the New Standard

As MiAI Law’s reach expands from community legal centres to national firms, from city chambers to rural practices, one thing is clear: the future of legal practice belongs to those who demand the highest standards for everyone. “This is about what the profession should expect as a minimum,” Chan concludes. “When every lawyer has access to rigorous, transparent research, justice and excellence are no longer matters of luck or resources — they are simply the way we work.”



About Laina Chan and MiAI Law

Laina Chan brings over 20 years of experience as a barrister, academic, and legal innovator. As CEO and co-founder of MiAI Law, she leads the charge in delivering AI-powered legal research solutions that empower lawyers across Australia, especially in remote and under-resourced areas.

Learn more about MiAI Law and its innovative approach to legal research at https://miai.law/.



About Xraised

Xraised is a premier platform dedicated to exploring and showcasing advancements in industry innovation, from technology to leadership. Through its series The Practice Reimagined, Xraised highlights pioneers like Laina Chan who are redefining professional landscapes with AI and other emerging tools.

Explore more of Xraised’s content at https://xraised.com/.

Media Contact:

Ethan Hunt

Ethan@miai.law



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.