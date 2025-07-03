Fence Protection for Hurricane Season: Tony’s Fencing and Iron Works Offers Free Inspections Across Covington

Tony’s Fencing and Iron Works helps Covington homeowners get storm-ready with free fence inspections during Louisiana’s hurricane season.

COVINGTON, LA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With summer now in full swing and hurricane season officially underway across the Gulf South, Tony’s Fencing and Iron Works is raising awareness among St. Tammany Parish residents about the importance of storm-ready fencing. As the Covington area braces for increased rainfall, wind gusts, and tropical activity in the coming weeks, Tony’s team is offering free storm-preparedness fence inspections to help homeowners avoid costly storm damage.

“People protect their roofs and board up their windows, but the fence is the first thing to go in a bad storm,” said Tony Ostrowski, owner and founder of Tony’s Fencing and Iron Works. “One weak post, one rotted board, and suddenly your whole fence is on your neighbor’s car.”

🌪 Why Storms and Fences Don’t Mix

Fences in South Louisiana endure some of the harshest outdoor conditions in the U.S.—intense UV exposure, soaking humidity, high winds, and waterlogged soil. These factors gradually compromise the structural integrity of wood, vinyl, and even iron fencing if not properly maintained.

“After more than 30 years in the fencing business, we’ve seen it all—posts snapped at the ground, entire panels lifted by wind, gates twisted by pressure. A storm doesn’t have to be a hurricane to do serious damage if your fence is already weakened,” Ostrowski said.

Fences that aren’t properly anchored or sealed can fail in even moderate wind events, becoming dangerous debris and creating liabilities for homeowners. Not only do these failures threaten property and safety, but they can also leave pets vulnerable to escaping and yards exposed.

✅ Tony’s Storm Season Fence Readiness Checklist

To help Covington-area residents prepare, Tony’s Fencing is encouraging homeowners to run through this storm-readiness checklist—or take advantage of their free inspection service:

Inspect Fence Posts for Stability

Wiggle posts to test for movement. If they shift at all, they may be rotting below the surface.

Check for Rust, Rot, or Mold

Any sign of deterioration—especially at connection points—can indicate future failure under stress.

Examine Gates for Proper Latching

A gate that doesn't close tightly can become a wind catch. Ensure hinges and latches are tight and corrosion-free.

Look for Soil Erosion at the Base

Heavy rain can wash away the soil around posts, making them unstable. Repack soil and inspect for sinking.

Clear Vegetation and Debris

Overgrown vines, branches, or trash near fences add wind resistance and water retention, accelerating decay.

Secure or Replace Loose Boards and Panels

One weak board can compromise the entire system. Address issues early.

🧱 Choosing the Right Materials for a Stronger Fence

In addition to repairs, Tony’s Fencing advises homeowners to consider more storm-resistant materials. For clients replacing older fences or building new enclosures, options like powder-coated ornamental iron or premium-grade vinyl fencing offer lower maintenance and higher wind resistance than untreated wood.

“We still build beautiful wood fences, but for people who want less to worry about during storm season, we always recommend upgrading posts or switching materials altogether,” said Ostrowski.

Tony’s offers custom-built wood, vinyl, and iron fencing, along with automatic gates, ADA-compliant handrails, and exterior metalwork built specifically for Louisiana’s weather and soil conditions.

🛠 Free Inspections & Fast Repairs — Just in Time for Hurricane Season

With forecasts predicting an active season in the Gulf, now is the time for homeowners to act. Tony’s Fencing and Iron Works is offering no-cost fence inspections to residents in Covington, Mandeville, Madisonville, and nearby areas through the end of July.

During inspections, the team assesses structural integrity, drainage concerns, gate operation, and overall risk factors for storm impact. Homeowners receive recommendations on necessary repairs or upgrades—no obligation required.

🏡 About Tony’s Fencing and Iron Works

Founded by expert welder and fabricator Tony Ostrowski over 30 years ago, Tony’s Fencing and Iron Works is a trusted name in residential and commercial fencing throughout southeast Louisiana. The company specializes in custom fencing systems, automatic gates, handrails, and ornamental ironwork, with a strong focus on quality, craftsmanship, and durability.

Whether repairing a storm-damaged fence or installing a brand-new boundary with eye-catching curb appeal, Tony’s team delivers practical, long-lasting solutions that stand up to Louisiana’s toughest seasons.

