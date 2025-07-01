Dinosaur Dreams Come True: Hunter Attends Jurassic World Rebirth Premiere in NYC with Kids Wish Network

Scarlett Johansson with Wish Kid Hunter

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kids Wish Network, a national charity dedicated to granting life-changing wishes for children with critical health conditions, recently made a dinosaur-sized dream come true for 9-year-old Hunter Rhodes of Oakland, Maryland.Hunter, who lives with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), has always had a fascination with prehistoric creatures—especially those brought to life in the Jurassic World film series. This past month, Hunter’s lifelong passion collided with cinematic magic when he was invited to attend the Jurassic World: Rebirth premiere in New York City.“Experiencing that with him was something I will always remember and cherish,” said his mom, Bethany, recalling the joy on her son’s face during the film screening.Hunter didn’t just see the movie—he was part of the Hollywood magic. After the premiere, he attended the official after-party where he met superstar Scarlett Johansson, who not only posed for a photo, but also gave Hunter an autograph—and a kiss on the cheek! Rising star Audrina Miranda also spent time chatting with Hunter and complimented his stylish suit, adding a personal touch to an already surreal night.As a special memento, Hunter was gifted an exclusive Jurassic World Rebirth LEGO set, a surprise that sent his excitement into orbit.Hunter’s adventure didn’t stop there. Thanks to the generosity of several sponsors, his wish was filled with even more unforgettable moments. He explored the legendary dinosaur exhibits at the American Museum of Natural History, where his passion for paleontology took root. He also enjoyed a luxurious stay at the Arthouse Hotel New York City and dined at top-tier restaurants, including Serafina Upper West Side and Maison Pickle.“The look on his face and how excited he was knowing that this was the start of a fantastic couple of days is just something a parent will never forget,” said his dad, Zachary.“It was all kind of hard to believe,” Hunter shared. “It was amazing!”Kids Wish Network would like to thank these supportive and generous wish sponsors for helping bring Hunter’s dream to life.About Kids Wish NetworkKids Wish Network is a charitable organization dedicated to bringing joy and hope to children facing life-altering conditions. Through its wish-granting programs, KWN creates unforgettable experiences for children and their families at the most critical times in their lives. For more information, go to www.kidswishnetwork.org

