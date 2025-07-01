AT6 ARCHITECTURE + DESIGN BUILD CELEBRATES 20 YEARS OF CREATING HOMES THAT ENRICH LIVES

A return client came to us with an empty, wooded lot with hidden potential, and our design build team envisioned and created her dream home

Client success stories showcase firm's design-build excellence across Bay Area

Over these 20 years, what's remained constant is our commitment to being a trusted partner in creating homes that elevate the way families live” — Jason Langkammerer

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AT6 Architecture + Design Build, a tight-knit family of architects, builders, and support staff, is celebrating 20 years of providing superior home remodeling, renovations, additions, and custom home services for Bay Area homeowners. Founded in 2005 as an architecture firm by Jason Langkammerer, AT6 evolved into a comprehensive design-build company in 2010, delivering homes that enrich the way clients live throughout San Francisco, Marin, and the East Bay"Our 20-year journey reflects a family legacy of seeing architecture and construction as two halves of a whole," said Jason Langkammerer, owner of AT6. "Following in my father's footsteps, I obtained both architecture and construction licenses early in my career, understanding that how something gets built is inextricable from its design."The firm's milestone anniversary is marked by successful residential projects that demonstrate AT6's signature approach of balancing preservation with modernization. Clients consistently praise the firm's ability to exceed expectations while maintaining budgets and timelines.Angela, whose Mill Valley custom home transformed her family's daily life: "The house feels homier and warmer than you would expect a house this size to feel. The flow among the rooms is fantastic. I love all the windows, the accordion doors, the indoor-outdoor living on both floors."In San Francisco, Stephanie and Arne designed for a home remodel they had never lived in. "We were concerned we would make design decisions and they wouldn't work at all. That hasn't proven to be the case. Not only is the design stunning, but the ergonomics of the kitchen and lighting make it a joy to be in."Project management excellence is exemplified by another San Francisco client who completed a multi-million-dollar custom home: "Despite making many modifications, they completely nailed the budget. We were within 5% of budget on a multi-million-dollar build."INTEGRATED DESIGN-BUILD APPROACHAT6 focuses on client experience, recognizing that traditional home remodeling processes were often stressful and risky for homeowners. After years of compensating for gaps in contractor services, Langkammerer made the pivotal decision in 2010 to bring construction in-house. When the company established its construction division in 2010, it completed its transformation into a true turnkey solution. This integrated approach ensures design integrity makes it through to the final product while providing clients with lower stress and higher accountability.Client retention demonstrates this effectiveness. Kate and Tanya from San Carlos: "Our experience with AT6 was so good, we ended up working on two home remodels with them and are embarking on a third."PROJECT MANAGEMENT EXCELLENCEAT6's approach extends beyond design and construction to include detailed guidance that helps homeowners navigate complex decisions. San Francisco client Geoff appreciated this support: "Jason would give me three options while managing my budget. By breaking the project into manageable pieces, he ensured I never felt overwhelmed."This attention to client experience delivers consistently positive outcomes. Komal and Indy from San Francisco: "We were hoping to get a place we could grow in, better for entertaining, and spatially sensible. We've been so happy with the outcome."AT6 has completed many residential projects throughout the Bay Area, from historic renovations to ground-up construction. The San Francisco Chronicle noted their ability "to integrate Southern California modernity with San Francisco conservatism.""Over these 20 years, what's remained constant is our commitment to being a trusted partner in creating homes that elevate the way families live," Langkammerer reflected.AT6 Architecture + Design Build is an architect-led design build firm with 20 years of experience serving the San Francisco Bay Area. Specializing in remodels, additions, and new homes, the company combines full-service architecture with in-house construction to deliver exceptional results from conception to completion. AT6's mission is to enrich clients' lives through beautiful design and enduring craftsmanship, creating a smooth, low-stress path to ideal living spaces.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.