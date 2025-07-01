Pineapple Express Cannabis Company Achieves OTCID, Enhancing Investor Access and Market Transparency

Enhanced OTC Tier Status Validates Company's Strategic Transformation into Cannabis Blockchain Authentication Leader

Pineapple Express Cannabis Company (OTCMKTS:PNXP)

Authenticate, before you Medicate isn’t just a catchphrase—it’s our mission. When health is at stake, knowing exactly what you’re consuming isn’t optional.”
— Frank Yglesias Bertheau
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pineapple Express Cannabis Company (OTCID: PNXP), now operating as PINYA XP $PNXP, today announced its successful acceptance to the newly established OTCID Basic Market tier, representing a significant milestone that enhances investor accessibility and validates the company's evolution from traditional cannabis operations to a blockchain-powered cannabis authentication technology leader.

OTCID acceptance positions $PNXP among the first cannabis companies to achieve this enhanced market designation, which launched today July 1, 2025, replacing the previous Pink Current tier. The new status requires elevated disclosure standards, annual management certifications, and ongoing regulatory compliance that provides increased transparency and credibility for the investment community.

Enhanced Investor Access and Market Transparency
The OTCID Basic Market tier represents the most significant advancement in OTC market structure since 2011, providing improved liquidity, enhanced disclosure requirements, and greater institutional accessibility for qualifying companies.

For PNXP investors, this achievement delivers several key benefits:
1-Increased Market Visibility: OTCID status distinguishes $PNXP from non-compliant issuers through enhanced disclosure requirements and verified company profiles, improving visibility among institutional and sophisticated retail investors.
2-Enhanced Transparency: The tier requires ongoing quarterly and annual reporting, management certifications, and verified share programs that provide investors with greater confidence in company operations and governance standards.
3-Expanded Broker Access: OTCID qualification enables broader broker-dealer support and institutional participation, potentially improving trading liquidity and market efficiency.
4-Regulatory Credibility: Enhanced compliance requirements demonstrate operational sophistication particularly valuable for cannabis companies navigating complex regulatory environments.

"Our OTCID acceptance validates the strategic decisions we've made over the past year to transform $PNXP into a technology-driven cannabis authentication leader," said Frank Yglesias, CEO, of PNXP. "This enhanced market status provides our investors with improved access and transparency while positioning us to execute our growth strategy as the cannabis industry increasingly demands blockchain-based verification solutions."

Technology Platform Addresses Multi-Billion Dollar Market Opportunity
PNXP's GROOVY platform directly addresses the cannabis industry's growing demand for authentication and transparency solutions. The platform's innovative QR-NFT technology enables real-time product verification while building comprehensive datasets for market intelligence applications.

Key platform capabilities include:

1-Immutable Product Authentication: QR-NFT tags create tamper-proof verification from seed to sale
2-Genetic IP Protection: Geno-NFT Library safeguards valuable cannabis strain intellectual property
3-Supply Chain Transparency: Blockchain records provide complete product provenance tracking
4-Consumer Engagement: GROOVY Rewards program integrates meme token gamification with traditional loyalty mechanics
5-Market Intelligence: AI-powered analytics deliver actionable insights for industry participants

"The GROOVY platform represents a transformative approach to cannabis authentication that addresses real industry pain points," said Kevin Jodrey, Chief Cannabis Officer. "Our OTCID qualification enhances credibility as we expand platform adoption across dispensaries, cultivators, and processors seeking verified transparency solutions."

PNXP's leadership combines deep cannabis industry experience with proven blockchain and public markets expertise:

PINYA XP Leadership Team
Driving Innovation at the Intersection of Blockchain Technology and Cannabis Industry Excellence
PINYA XP's executive leadership combines proven expertise in blockchain technology, enterprise software development, cannabis industry operations, and public company management. Our team brings decades of combined experience positioning the company to execute on its strategic vision as a Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) cannabis authentication leader.

Executive Leadership
Frank Yglesias - Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Yglesias brings proven public company leadership and extensive blockchain expertise. An electronic engineer, he served as technology advisor for Panama's crypto-asset legislation (2021) and council member for digital assets development in The Bahamas (2018). Under his leadership, PINYA XP has developed the GROOVY Platform ecosystem featuring NFT authentication, genetic IP protection, and AI-powered cannabis industry analytics.

Marc Williams - Chief Operating Officer
Mr. Williams has 30+ years international business experience, including serving as CEO of Planta Vida SAS (2017-2023), managing over 100 hectares of licensed cannabis cultivation in Colombia. He co-founded CapturePlay in 2013, an early tokenized blockchain gaming platform, demonstrating his technology innovation background. His expertise in large-scale cannabis operations and emerging technology implementation drives PINYA XP's operational excellence and growth strategy.

Kevin Jodrey - Chief Cannabis Officer
Kevin Jodrey is one of Humboldt County's most respected cannabis experts and internationally recognized genetics authority. Creator of Port Royal, owner of Wonderland Nursery, and co-founder of The Ganjier certification program, he has been featured in the New York Times and Pulitzer Prize-winning movie Weed & Wine. At PINYA XP, he leads development of the Geno-NFT Library, creating the industry's most comprehensive genetic intellectual property protection platform.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This document may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events or financial performance and are not guarantees of future results. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Statements containing words like "believe," "anticipate," "endeavor," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," or similar expressions identify these forward-looking statements. Specifically, statements regarding future growth, market adoption of Groovy's platform, regulatory developments, technological advancements, and financial performance in the cannabis and cryptocurrency industries are subject to these risks and uncertainties.

TOKEN DISCLAIMERS
Groovy Rewards Tokens serve exclusively as utility tokens for entertainment and engagement within the Groovy ecosystem, functioning similarly to virtual trading cards with no securities characteristics, ownership rights, or profit-sharing entitlements. PINYA Meme Tokens operate under evolving regulatory frameworks. While the Company believes these tokens do not constitute securities under current law, regulatory interpretations remain subject to change. Token values may experience extreme volatility or decline to zero. Both token types carry significant risks including potential complete loss of utility or value, lack of asset backing, and regulatory uncertainty. Users must acknowledge these are non-investment digital collectibles with no expectation of profit from company efforts.

Franjose Yglesias
Pineapple Express Cannabis Company
info@pinya.work
How Groovy Tags Work

About

About $PNXP Pineapple Express Cannabis Company n/k/a Pinya XP (USOTC: $PNXP) is driven by a mission to save lives through its innovative GROOVY PaaS 4IR Ecosystem. The platform provides unalterable verification of cannabis product authenticity via a centralized Hyperledger Fabric blockchain, creating an immutable seed-to-sale record accessible through QR-NFT tags. This technology prevents counterfeit products from reaching consumers, ensuring product safety and enabling healthcare professionals to recommend products with verified profiles. The company's GROOVY Rewards program transforms authentication into an engaging experience where consumers earn rewards for verifying products and completing educational modules. Its revolutionary Geno-NFT Library provides intellectual property protection for cannabis genetics, enabling growers to register unique strains and receive automatic royalties. Through the GROOVY Marketplace and AI-powered analytics, PINYA XP connects all ecosystem elements to provide actionable business insights while maintaining the highest standards of product safety and quality. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This document may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events or financial performance and are not guarantees of future results. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Statements containing words like "believe," "anticipate," "endeavor," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," or similar expressions identify these forward-looking statements. Specifically, statements regarding future growth, market adoption of Groovy's platform, regulatory developments, technological advancements, and financial performance in the cannabis and cryptocurrency industries are subject to these risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include, but are not limited to: the risks associated with the evolving cannabis market, including but not limited to regulatory uncertainties and changes in laws and regulations; competitive pressures within the cannabis sector; technological disruptions impacting operational efficiency; fluctuations in market demand; variations in product pricing; the ability to effectively penetrate new markets; and the potential financial or reputational impacts from legal, administrative, or regulatory developments. Further, risks relating to the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, potential security breaches, fluctuations in token values, and changes in investor sentiment are relevant considerations. These factors, as well as risks relating to the general economy, market volatility, and competitive activity, are further detailed within the "Risk Factors" section of this document. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING GROOVY REWARDS TOKENS Groovy Rewards Tokens are digital collectibles designed exclusively for entertainment and community engagement within the Groovy ecosystem. These tokens are explicitly NOT securities or investments under any applicable laws. They represent no ownership stake in any company, confer no voting rights, and provide no entitlement to profits or dividends. Any perceived value exists solely within the Groovy platform. Groovy Rewards Tokens function as digital collectibles similar to virtual trading cards or digital art, existing only to enhance user experiences and build community engagement. They possess none of the defining characteristics of securities: they confer no ownership rights or equity; holders receive no profit-sharing or revenue distributions; the tokens grant no control over business operations; and any value fluctuations are disconnected from company performance. Users must understand these tokens possess no intrinsic monetary value; they're not backed by tangible assets; no promises or guarantees regarding future utility are made; their perceived value may experience extreme volatility; and regulatory changes could impact their functionality or existence. These tokens should ONLY be acquired for legitimate non-financial purposes: entertainment within the Groovy ecosystem; participation in community activities; exploration of blockchain technology; and expression of brand appreciation—never with any expectation of profit or as an investment. By acquiring or using Groovy Rewards Tokens, participants acknowledge they understand these are non-financial digital collectibles with no investment characteristics; have no profit expectations from company activities; accept all associated risks including potential complete loss of utility; will use tokens exclusively for entertainment purposes; and comply with all applicable regulations regarding digital collectibles in their jurisdiction.

https://pinya.wiki

