Pineapple Express Cannabis Company Achieves OTCID, Enhancing Investor Access and Market Transparency

Authenticate, before you Medicate isn’t just a catchphrase—it’s our mission. When health is at stake, knowing exactly what you’re consuming isn’t optional.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pineapple Express Cannabis Company (OTCID: PNXP), now operating as PINYA XP $PNXP, today announced its successful acceptance to the newly established OTCID Basic Market tier, representing a significant milestone that enhances investor accessibility and validates the company's evolution from traditional cannabis operations to a blockchain-powered cannabis authentication technology leader.
OTCID acceptance positions $PNXP among the first cannabis companies to achieve this enhanced market designation, which launched today July 1, 2025, replacing the previous Pink Current tier. The new status requires elevated disclosure standards, annual management certifications, and ongoing regulatory compliance that provides increased transparency and credibility for the investment community.
Enhanced Investor Access and Market Transparency
The OTCID Basic Market tier represents the most significant advancement in OTC market structure since 2011, providing improved liquidity, enhanced disclosure requirements, and greater institutional accessibility for qualifying companies.
For PNXP investors, this achievement delivers several key benefits:
1-Increased Market Visibility: OTCID status distinguishes $PNXP from non-compliant issuers through enhanced disclosure requirements and verified company profiles, improving visibility among institutional and sophisticated retail investors.
2-Enhanced Transparency: The tier requires ongoing quarterly and annual reporting, management certifications, and verified share programs that provide investors with greater confidence in company operations and governance standards.
3-Expanded Broker Access: OTCID qualification enables broader broker-dealer support and institutional participation, potentially improving trading liquidity and market efficiency.
4-Regulatory Credibility: Enhanced compliance requirements demonstrate operational sophistication particularly valuable for cannabis companies navigating complex regulatory environments.
"Our OTCID acceptance validates the strategic decisions we've made over the past year to transform $PNXP into a technology-driven cannabis authentication leader," said Frank Yglesias, CEO, of PNXP. "This enhanced market status provides our investors with improved access and transparency while positioning us to execute our growth strategy as the cannabis industry increasingly demands blockchain-based verification solutions."
Technology Platform Addresses Multi-Billion Dollar Market Opportunity
PNXP's GROOVY platform directly addresses the cannabis industry's growing demand for authentication and transparency solutions. The platform's innovative QR-NFT technology enables real-time product verification while building comprehensive datasets for market intelligence applications.
Key platform capabilities include:
1-Immutable Product Authentication: QR-NFT tags create tamper-proof verification from seed to sale
2-Genetic IP Protection: Geno-NFT Library safeguards valuable cannabis strain intellectual property
3-Supply Chain Transparency: Blockchain records provide complete product provenance tracking
4-Consumer Engagement: GROOVY Rewards program integrates meme token gamification with traditional loyalty mechanics
5-Market Intelligence: AI-powered analytics deliver actionable insights for industry participants
"The GROOVY platform represents a transformative approach to cannabis authentication that addresses real industry pain points," said Kevin Jodrey, Chief Cannabis Officer. "Our OTCID qualification enhances credibility as we expand platform adoption across dispensaries, cultivators, and processors seeking verified transparency solutions."
PNXP's leadership combines deep cannabis industry experience with proven blockchain and public markets expertise:
PINYA XP Leadership Team
Driving Innovation at the Intersection of Blockchain Technology and Cannabis Industry Excellence
PINYA XP's executive leadership combines proven expertise in blockchain technology, enterprise software development, cannabis industry operations, and public company management. Our team brings decades of combined experience positioning the company to execute on its strategic vision as a Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) cannabis authentication leader.
Executive Leadership
Frank Yglesias - Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Yglesias brings proven public company leadership and extensive blockchain expertise. An electronic engineer, he served as technology advisor for Panama's crypto-asset legislation (2021) and council member for digital assets development in The Bahamas (2018). Under his leadership, PINYA XP has developed the GROOVY Platform ecosystem featuring NFT authentication, genetic IP protection, and AI-powered cannabis industry analytics.
Marc Williams - Chief Operating Officer
Mr. Williams has 30+ years international business experience, including serving as CEO of Planta Vida SAS (2017-2023), managing over 100 hectares of licensed cannabis cultivation in Colombia. He co-founded CapturePlay in 2013, an early tokenized blockchain gaming platform, demonstrating his technology innovation background. His expertise in large-scale cannabis operations and emerging technology implementation drives PINYA XP's operational excellence and growth strategy.
Kevin Jodrey - Chief Cannabis Officer
Kevin Jodrey is one of Humboldt County's most respected cannabis experts and internationally recognized genetics authority. Creator of Port Royal, owner of Wonderland Nursery, and co-founder of The Ganjier certification program, he has been featured in the New York Times and Pulitzer Prize-winning movie Weed & Wine. At PINYA XP, he leads development of the Geno-NFT Library, creating the industry's most comprehensive genetic intellectual property protection platform.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This document may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events or financial performance and are not guarantees of future results. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Statements containing words like "believe," "anticipate," "endeavor," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," or similar expressions identify these forward-looking statements. Specifically, statements regarding future growth, market adoption of Groovy's platform, regulatory developments, technological advancements, and financial performance in the cannabis and cryptocurrency industries are subject to these risks and uncertainties.
TOKEN DISCLAIMERS
Groovy Rewards Tokens serve exclusively as utility tokens for entertainment and engagement within the Groovy ecosystem, functioning similarly to virtual trading cards with no securities characteristics, ownership rights, or profit-sharing entitlements. PINYA Meme Tokens operate under evolving regulatory frameworks. While the Company believes these tokens do not constitute securities under current law, regulatory interpretations remain subject to change. Token values may experience extreme volatility or decline to zero. Both token types carry significant risks including potential complete loss of utility or value, lack of asset backing, and regulatory uncertainty. Users must acknowledge these are non-investment digital collectibles with no expectation of profit from company efforts.
How Groovy Tags Work
