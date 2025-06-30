Concierge Auctions: Bidding Opens at $19 Million for Spectacular Malibu Estate

Extraordinary 20,000 SF Architectural Masterpiece Will Close Live 2 July via the Firm’s Online Marketplace

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that bidding has officially opened at US$19 million for a spectacular and luxurious Malibu estate perched above the Pacific Ocean. The contemporary-designed, approximately 20,000-square-foot property is being offered in cooperation with leading Malibu agent Chris Cortazzo of Compass Real Estate, along with Rayni Williams, Branden Williams, and Estel Hilton of The Beverly Hills Estates. Bidding is now live on the firm’s online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, and will culminate in a live auction on 2 July.

“We’re pleased to be partnering with Chris and Estel, two of the most prominent and respected real estate brokers in Malibu,” said Chad Roffers, CEO of Concierge Auctions. “This property combines visionary architecture, enduring craftsmanship, and resort-level amenities in a setting of unmatched natural beauty. This home offers the ultimate blend of luxury, privacy, and coastal tranquility.”

“This Malibu estate is truly one of the most extraordinary properties on the California coast, built with the highest design, and structural standards in mind,” said listing agent Chris Cortazzo. “Malibu is a top luxury market for buyers and this home is arguably one of its best. The auction process, especially with a premier platform such as Concierge Auctions, caters to sellers who want a balance of speed and price optimization.”

Completed in 2022, the architectural masterpiece spans approximately 20,000 square feet and features a 95-foot infinity pool with unobstructed ocean views. Designed with Feng Shui principles and Indonesian influences, the home blends super-engineered concrete construction with natural stone, wood accents, and floor-to-ceiling motorized glass walls for a seamless indoor-outdoor flow.

Resort-style amenities include six private bedroom suites with terraces, a Dolby Atmos theater, two interior bars, a swim-up bar, and a sunken firepit lounge—ideal for entertaining up to 200 guests. The estate also boasts a 2,000-gallon aquarium, 20,000-gallon koi pond with a glass bridge, and cascading waterfalls.

Celebrity-rented and featured in the show Loot, the home is set within Malibu’s exclusive Marisol community. Two four-car garages with EV charging, extensive guest parking, advanced fire protection, and proximity to beaches and private airport access complete this rare offering—an iconic example of California coastal luxury.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.



