National Blood Clot Alliance Appoints Sage Canaday as Coach for Team Stop the Clot® at 2025 TCS New York City Marathon

National Blood Clot Alliance Logo Renowned runner Sage Canaday appointed Team Stop the Clot® Coach

Renowned runner Sage Canaday appointed Coach for Team Stop the Clot® bringing expertise and personal commitment to empower athletes and raise clot awareness.

Serving as coach for Team Stop the Clot is a profound honor. It's about turning personal challenges into opportunities to inspire and support others.” — Sage Canaday

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Blood Clot Alliance (NBCA) proudly announces the appointment of renowned professional runner Sage Canaday as "Coach Canaday" for Team Stop the Clot® participants in the 2025 TCS New York City Marathon. Known for his exceptional career in long-distance running and his inspiring recovery from a pulmonary embolism in 2021, Canaday brings a wealth of experience and a deeply personal commitment to the NBCA's mission.

Canaday's running career spans over a decade, during which he has achieved numerous accolades, including multiple top finishes in prestigious marathons and ultra-marathons worldwide, including top 20 finishes in both the Boston and New York City Marathons. Additionally, Canaday has over 15 years of coaching experience, co-founding Higher Running and Vo2MaxProductions.

His journey took a poignant turn when he was diagnosed with a bilateral pulmonary embolism in 2021, leading to a challenging recovery and return to running.

"Serving as coach for Team Stop the Clot is a profound honor," Canaday said. "I run not only for personal achievement but for those who can't, for those in recovery, and for the memory of those we've lost. It's about turning personal challenges into opportunities to inspire and support others."

Canaday's appointment signifies a pivotal moment in NBCA's efforts to empower athletes and advocates alike in their fight against blood clots.

Blood clots can affect athletes in terms of performance and recovery in profound ways, but there is little guidance on how to safely return to exercise after a diagnosis, according to Dr. Julie Partridge, Professor of Sport and Exercise Psychology at Southern Illinois University and Vice Chair of the NBCA Board of Directors.

“Our programs aim to raise awareness about blood clots and provide the necessary resources to support athletes as they recover and regain their strength,” she said. “Sage’s experience and commitment to the cause bring invaluable insight to this effort, and we are thrilled to have him as part of Team Stop the Clot®.”

Team Stop the Clot®, organized by NBCA, brings together passionate athletes of all levels to raise awareness and funds to combat blood clots, a critical health concern affecting 900,000 Americans each year, resulting in at least 100,000 premature and highly preventable deaths.

For more information about Team Stop the Clot® and the National Blood Clot Alliance, visit stoptheclot.org.

About the National Blood Clot Alliance (NBCA):

The National Blood Clot Alliance (NBCA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment of life-threatening blood clots. Through education, advocacy, and research, NBCA works to empower patients, support healthcare providers, and drive meaningful improvements in VTE care nationwide.

Traversing the Summit with Sage Canaday: A Conversation on Overcoming the Unexpected

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.