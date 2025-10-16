National Blood Clot Alliance Announces Medical Board Updates to Advance Global Mission Against Venous Thromboembolism

Dr. Erik Klok, Leiden University Medical Center National Blood Clot Alliance Logo

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Blood Clot Alliance (NBCA) today announced the historic appointment of Dr. Erik Klok, a world-renowned thrombosis expert from the Leiden University Medical Center, Netherlands, as the first European member of its Medical and Scientific Advisory Board (MASAB).

This milestone marks NBCA’s commitment to addressing venous thromboembolism (VTE) as a global health crisis and advancing patient education, advocacy, and support far beyond U.S. borders.

“VTE knows no borders,” said Dr. Klok. “Around the world, patients are experiencing unacceptable gaps in care. I’m honored to join NBCA’s MASAB and help bring critical awareness, education, and resources to global communities.”

VTE — which includes deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism — affects millions worldwide each year and is one of the leading causes of preventable death. As the demand for global collaboration intensifies, NBCA is broadening its leadership to ensure solutions reach patients everywhere.

“We are at a pivotal moment,” said Dr. Alok Khorana, MASAB Chair and Director of the Gastrointestinal Cancers Program at Taussig Cancer Center, Cleveland Clinic. “NBCA’s reach is expanding rapidly and addressing VTE as a global health issue is essential. I look forward to working with our dedicated MASAB team, including new voices like Dr. Klok’s, to drive change and save lives worldwide.”

“Appointing Dr. Klok reflects our commitment to serve patients not just in the U.S., but around the world—wherever they live,” added Leslie Lake, NBCA Volunteer President and Board Chair. “With leaders like Dr. Khorana and Dr. Klok guiding our medical strategy, NBCA is better equipped than ever to address this urgent public health threat.”

NBCA invites healthcare professionals, policymakers, patients, and partners to join in its mission to advance VTE prevention, diagnosis, and care globally.

